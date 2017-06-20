WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 13 teams in super league will it happen

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:23 am
Burtons Forearm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 891
Jake the Peg wrote:
Yeah, definitely. I'm sure if it comes down to it they'll have rovers in as the rep team from Hull. Stands to reason doesn't?

It's taken you a few thousand goes Jake but finally, finally you've posted something sensible.

Well done you!

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:49 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25892
Burtons Forearm wrote:
It's taken you a few thousand goes Jake but finally, finally you've posted something sensible.

Well done you!

Well done you!



Cheers. Alas, I fear I'll be long gone from this world when you reach the same milestone

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:59 am
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1169
Jake the Peg wrote:
Cheers. Alas, I fear I'll be long gone from this world when you reach the same milestone

Are you one of those West Ella posh boys? "Alas, I fear....." Use of such language clearly shows a huge Shakespearean influence in your thought processes. There again, you like a good tragedy supporting the dark side, don't you. :D

The RFL are clearly in the mood for expansion of the SL game beyond the current geographical constraints. Toronto getting the nod for 2019 seems likely, which also coincides with the completion of the new stadium for TO if memory serves.

Quite where that leaves the well resourced, incredibly well supported and supremely skilled team in the East Half of the 2017 City of Culture for the 2018 SL season is anyone's guess.

I wouldn't like to go through the trauma of the M8s and earning promotion the hard way to be told - You're In for 2018 anyway. Welcome back. Your absence has been SL's loss.

There you go Jake. Should give you days of ammunition.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:46 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25892
Pickering Red wrote:
Are you one of those West Ella posh boys? "Alas, I fear....." Use of such language clearly shows a huge Shakespearean influence in your thought processes. There again, you like a good tragedy supporting the dark side, don't you. :D

The RFL are clearly in the mood for expansion of the SL game beyond the current geographical constraints. Toronto getting the nod for 2019 seems likely, which also coincides with the completion of the new stadium for TO if memory serves.

Quite where that leaves the well resourced, incredibly well supported and supremely skilled team in the East Half of the 2017 City of Culture for the 2018 SL season is anyone's guess.

I wouldn't like to go through the trauma of the M8s and earning promotion the hard way to be told - You're In for 2018 anyway. Welcome back. Your absence has been SL's loss.

There you go Jake. Should give you days of ammunition.



Me from west ella? Nah I was originally a Hedon lad but moved somewhere upmarket when it started to fill up with people moving out of east hull. Very cultured was my time at south holderness though, just ask the duck about that.

As for the rest, I'm still reeling from the revelation that there is another rugby team in east hull but I've never heard of them

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 5:47 pm
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2604
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Jake the Peg wrote:
Me from west ella? Nah I was originally a Hedon lad but moved somewhere upmarket when it started to fill up with people moving out of east hull. Very cultured was my time at south holderness though, just ask the duck about that.

As for the rest, I'm still reeling from the revelation that there is another rugby team in east hull but I've never heard of them

YOU must have you are on this board more times then the goose and all other rovers supporters :lol: :lol: :lol:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:59 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25892
cravenpark1 wrote:
YOU must have you are on this board more times then the goose and all other rovers supporters :lol: :lol: :lol:


Ergo I am the most important person posting on this board. the glue that holds it all together

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:37 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 610
DGM wrote:
Wishful thinking. :D


My 2nd favourite China Crisis track. I truly hope you have the pleasure of the middle 8's in the near future seeing as you enjoy the format so much.

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:45 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 610
Jake the Peg wrote:
Ergo I am the most important person posting on this board. the glue that holds it all together


I doubt you are the most important person in your own underpants.never mind on here?

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 6:25 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25892
craig hkr wrote:
I doubt you are the most important person in your own underpants.never mind on here?


I always go commando in this weather bud
