Are you one of those West Ella posh boys? "Alas, I fear....." Use of such language clearly shows a huge Shakespearean influence in your thought processes. There again, you like a good tragedy supporting the dark side, don't you.The RFL are clearly in the mood for expansion of the SL game beyond the current geographical constraints. Toronto getting the nod for 2019 seems likely, which also coincides with the completion of the new stadium for TO if memory serves.Quite where that leaves the well resourced, incredibly well supported and supremely skilled team in the East Half of the 2017 City of Culture for the 2018 SL season is anyone's guess.I wouldn't like to go through the trauma of the M8s and earning promotion the hard way to be told - You're In for 2018 anyway. Welcome back. Your absence has been SL's loss.There you go Jake. Should give you days of ammunition.