WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 13 teams in super league will it happen

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR 13 teams in super league will it happen

 
Post a reply

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:10 pm
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2603
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Mild Rover wrote:
Saw this on Hullkrfans earlier.

Things that spring immediately to mind are:

13 is a very strange number for a league format.

Changing the format of this season (e.g. to a 5th vs 6th MPG) at this stage - surely not?! Any changes would be for 2019, I suspect.

Extra revenue from hosting Hull KR's MASSIVE away following once a season, even assuming we got up, isn't going to offset the cutting the Sky pie more ways (though it might explain 13 teams, rather than going for the more obvious 14). Except for Hull FC... maybe.

The 5 teams looking down the barrel of the middle 8s, will be nervous having seen our fate last year. For example, if you get a man unluckily sent off ten minutes into your first game at Fev, then suddenly the whole long-term future of your club looks rather shaky. There's nothing inherently wrong with that - this is sport - but the self-preservation instincts of the SL clubs are strong.

THE reason for 13 and not 12 is to give every team a bye so the players get a rest it works I believe in AUS so why not hear that way the teams might not be so shagged at the end of the season for when we play AUS and NEW Zealand It did work in AUS but now they have 16 teams just checked
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:59 pm
Sit down, Waldo Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Dec 08, 2014 2:16 pm
Posts: 277
Licensing / franchising will be brought back, probably for 2019 as I suspect Toronto will be given one season in the Championship.

We currently have 13 genuine SL clubs going for 12 places. At the moment one of them will be stuck outside of SL when the applications go in.

Unless there's a fix it.

As with most things RL I suspect the goal posts will be positioned based on the clubs involved.
The poster formerly known as Wildmoose...cheers Karoo

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:14 pm
BiltonRobin User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 266
The situation around the Magic Weekend becoming a Nines Tournament ala Auckland is been wheeled around by a lot of people including J. P.
Read on one forum that the RFL think it would allow them to move to new areas and invite guest teams to compete.
The idea is if they could get a union rep team, an Aussie team, an American team etc, it will attract greater media coverage and be a greater aid to expansion.

Where fans fit into the equation, is anyone's guess.
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:39 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9809
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
cravenpark1 wrote:
THE reason for 13 and not 12 is to give every team a bye so the players get a rest it works I believe in AUS so why not hear that way the teams might not be so shagged at the end of the season for when we play AUS and NEW Zealand It did work in AUS but now they have 16 teams just checked


You can have bye weeks with even numbers of teams too though.

As for us being knackered, that is number of games as much as the spaces between them.

They (the NRL) play 24 regular season games plus a maximum of 4 play-off games.

For us it is 30 (including the 8s) and 2. They have Origin, but we have the challenge cup.

Somebody who plays every NRL and Origin round plays 31 games. That's based on a circuitous route to their Grand Final.

Somebody who plays every SL round and reaches both major finals plays 36. Possibly 37, if they finished in the bottom 4 the previous season. Roughly an extra 20%.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:20 pm
robin1972 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jul 19, 2015 2:30 pm
Posts: 146
Question does this all mean hull kr are buggered?

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:07 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 608
This rumour has been simmering for awhile As a fan I hope it is true but feel we still need to do it via middle8s under our own steam to be sure.Not a fan of middle8s at all even without our experience last year and feel straight 1 up and 1 down is only fair way if not franchised

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:09 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 890
robin1972 wrote:
Question does this all mean hull kr are buggered?


No not if the DUP have any say in the matter. That's definitely off the agenda.

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:23 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25873
I suspect the rfl want toulouse and toronto in within the next couple of years and will quite happily sacrifice an established team or two to do it

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:08 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 890
Jake the Peg wrote:
I suspect the rfl want toulouse and toronto in within the next couple of years and will quite happily sacrifice an established team or two to do it


Do you Jake. You must be worried about your club's place then?

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:11 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25873
Burtons Forearm wrote:
Do you Jake. You must be worried about your club's place then?


Yeah, definitely. I'm sure if it comes down to it they'll have rovers in as the rep team from Hull. Stands to reason doesn't?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, craig hkr, rebelrobin, redrobinkeith, Yahoo [Bot] and 59 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,5901,39076,0444,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM