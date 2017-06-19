Mild Rover wrote:

Saw this on Hullkrfans earlier.



Things that spring immediately to mind are:



13 is a very strange number for a league format.



Changing the format of this season (e.g. to a 5th vs 6th MPG) at this stage - surely not?! Any changes would be for 2019, I suspect.



Extra revenue from hosting Hull KR's MASSIVE away following once a season, even assuming we got up, isn't going to offset the cutting the Sky pie more ways (though it might explain 13 teams, rather than going for the more obvious 14). Except for Hull FC... maybe.



The 5 teams looking down the barrel of the middle 8s, will be nervous having seen our fate last year. For example, if you get a man unluckily sent off ten minutes into your first game at Fev, then suddenly the whole long-term future of your club looks rather shaky. There's nothing inherently wrong with that - this is sport - but the self-preservation instincts of the SL clubs are strong.