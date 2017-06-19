WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 13 teams in super league will it happen

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:10 pm
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2603
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Mild Rover wrote:
Saw this on Hullkrfans earlier.

Things that spring immediately to mind are:

13 is a very strange number for a league format.

Changing the format of this season (e.g. to a 5th vs 6th MPG) at this stage - surely not?! Any changes would be for 2019, I suspect.

Extra revenue from hosting Hull KR's MASSIVE away following once a season, even assuming we got up, isn't going to offset the cutting the Sky pie more ways (though it might explain 13 teams, rather than going for the more obvious 14). Except for Hull FC... maybe.

The 5 teams looking down the barrel of the middle 8s, will be nervous having seen our fate last year. For example, if you get a man unluckily sent off ten minutes into your first game at Fev, then suddenly the whole long-term future of your club looks rather shaky. There's nothing inherently wrong with that - this is sport - but the self-preservation instincts of the SL clubs are strong.

THE reason for 13 and not 12 is to give every team a bye so the players get a rest it works I believe in AUS so why not hear that way the teams might not be so shagged at the end of the season for when we play AUS and NEW Zealand It did work in AUS but now they have 16 teams just checked
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:59 pm
Sit down, Waldo Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Dec 08, 2014 2:16 pm
Posts: 277
Licensing / franchising will be brought back, probably for 2019 as I suspect Toronto will be given one season in the Championship.

We currently have 13 genuine SL clubs going for 12 places. At the moment one of them will be stuck outside of SL when the applications go in.

Unless there's a fix it.

As with most things RL I suspect the goal posts will be positioned based on the clubs involved.
The poster formerly known as Wildmoose...cheers Karoo

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:14 pm
BiltonRobin User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 266
The situation around the Magic Weekend becoming a Nines Tournament ala Auckland is been wheeled around by a lot of people including J. P.
Read on one forum that the RFL think it would allow them to move to new areas and invite guest teams to compete.
The idea is if they could get a union rep team, an Aussie team, an American team etc, it will attract greater media coverage and be a greater aid to expansion.

Where fans fit into the equation, is anyone's guess.


