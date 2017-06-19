WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 13 teams in super league will it happen

13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:47 am
cravenpark1
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009
Posts: 2602
Location: live in gosport wos hull
They say the teams have had a meeting and they want 13 teams and it says we will be the team even if we do not win promotion what do you reckon
JOHN THE REDBOY

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:02 am
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015
Posts: 1892
cravenpark1 wrote:
They say the teams have had a meeting and they want 13 teams and it says we will be the team even if we do not win promotion what do you reckon


Wishful thinking. :D
Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:36 am
BiltonRobin
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016
Posts: 265
13 seems a very (excuse the pun) odd number, what will they do at magic weekend, come easter, one lucky team will only play once ( so that's Wigan).
They will also have to change the 8's competitions.

I think more thought is needed before the RFL adapt any new league structure.
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978
Kill the King 1978

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:59 am
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015
Posts: 1892
I don't mind the current structure. I've said before, the middle 8's offers a balance between protecting SL sides and also offering promotion to sides good enough. It also only rewards the top4, vs old structures where a team in the bottom half of the table got into the playoffs. It's not perfect by any means, but I've enjoyed it the past 3 seasons, and I think it's rejuvenated the Championship too.

If we are to move to a new structure, I think we need to have less games. So maybe a 14-team SL (26 games instead of 30). Keep the promotion/relegation balance via a playoff system (top2/bottom2), and reward top teams via a top6 playoff at seasons end. I'd scrap double weekends. I'd also scrap Magic Weekend, it distorts the fairness in the fixtures and has completely lost it's purpose. I'd dedicate a couple of the weekends freed up to the International game. Just my 10pence worth, I've no idea what'll happen.
Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:10 am
barham red
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007
Posts: 4995
DGM wrote:
I don't mind the current structure. I've said before, the middle 8's offers a balance between protecting SL sides and also offering promotion to sides good enough. It also only rewards the top4, vs old structures where a team in the bottom half of the table got into the playoffs. It's not perfect by any means, but I've enjoyed it the past 3 seasons, and I think it's rejuvenated the Championship too.

If we are to move to a new structure, I think we need to have less games. So maybe a 14-team SL (26 games instead of 30). Keep the promotion/relegation balance via a playoff system (top2/bottom2), and reward top teams via a top6 playoff at seasons end. I'd scrap double weekends. I'd also scrap Magic Weekend, it distorts the fairness in the fixtures and has completely lost it's purpose. I'd dedicate a couple of the weekends freed up to the International game. Just my 10pence worth, I've no idea what'll happen.


Don't think many could argue with any of that but the magic weekend wont get scrapped, the RFL really like the concept and to be fair its a decent weekend out, they just need a way of doing it in a way that it doesn't tilt the fixtures, cup QF's would be ideal but not sure if it would draw a crowd?

Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:26 am
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015
Posts: 1892
barham red wrote:
Don't think many could argue with any of that but the magic weekend wont get scrapped, the RFL really like the concept and to be fair its a decent weekend out, they just need a way of doing it in a way that it doesn't tilt the fixtures, cup QF's would be ideal but not sure if it would draw a crowd?


Yeh I agree, there's no chance it'll be scrapped. I enjoy the weekend myself, but I also see it as a cynical way of extorting more cash out of existing RL supporters to boost the RFL coffers above anything else. The original idea to use MW as a concept to spread the game is dead in the water. It also devalues the derby IMO.
Re: 13 teams in super league will it happen

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:01 am
barham red
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007
Posts: 4995
DGM wrote:
Yeh I agree, there's no chance it'll be scrapped. I enjoy the weekend myself, but I also see it as a cynical way of extorting more cash out of existing RL supporters to boost the RFL coffers above anything else. The original idea to use MW as a concept to spread the game is dead in the water. It also devalues the derby IMO.


The concept needs a rethink, us playing each other every year was becoming a farce. The only possible way it could be done whilst giving no one an advantage / disadvantage in the league would be to play cup games there (wherever there is) the only round that would make sense is the QF's. Never know it may inject a bit more enthusiasm into cup crowds if it was a bank holiday somewhere nice.

