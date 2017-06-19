DGM wrote: I don't mind the current structure. I've said before, the middle 8's offers a balance between protecting SL sides and also offering promotion to sides good enough. It also only rewards the top4, vs old structures where a team in the bottom half of the table got into the playoffs. It's not perfect by any means, but I've enjoyed it the past 3 seasons, and I think it's rejuvenated the Championship too.



If we are to move to a new structure, I think we need to have less games. So maybe a 14-team SL (26 games instead of 30). Keep the promotion/relegation balance via a playoff system (top2/bottom2), and reward top teams via a top6 playoff at seasons end. I'd scrap double weekends. I'd also scrap Magic Weekend, it distorts the fairness in the fixtures and has completely lost it's purpose. I'd dedicate a couple of the weekends freed up to the International game. Just my 10pence worth, I've no idea what'll happen.

Don't think many could argue with any of that but the magic weekend wont get scrapped, the RFL really like the concept and to be fair its a decent weekend out, they just need a way of doing it in a way that it doesn't tilt the fixtures, cup QF's would be ideal but not sure if it would draw a crowd?