I don't mind the current structure. I've said before, the middle 8's offers a balance between protecting SL sides and also offering promotion to sides good enough. It also only rewards the top4, vs old structures where a team in the bottom half of the table got into the playoffs. It's not perfect by any means, but I've enjoyed it the past 3 seasons, and I think it's rejuvenated the Championship too.



If we are to move to a new structure, I think we need to have less games. So maybe a 14-team SL (26 games instead of 30). Keep the promotion/relegation balance via a playoff system (top2/bottom2), and reward top teams via a top6 playoff at seasons end. I'd scrap double weekends. I'd also scrap Magic Weekend, it distorts the fairness in the fixtures and has completely lost it's purpose. I'd dedicate a couple of the weekends freed up to the International game. Just my 10pence worth, I've no idea what'll happen.