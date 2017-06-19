|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2602
Location: live in gosport wos hull
|
They say the teams have had a meeting and they want 13 teams and it says we will be the team even if we do not win promotion what do you reckon
|
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:02 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1891
|
cravenpark1 wrote:
They say the teams have had a meeting and they want 13 teams and it says we will be the team even if we do not win promotion what do you reckon
Wishful thinking.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:36 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 265
|
13 seems a very (excuse the pun) odd number, what will they do at magic weekend, come easter, one lucky team will only play once ( so that's Wigan).
They will also have to change the 8's competitions.
I think more thought is needed before the RFL adapt any new league structure.
|
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:59 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1891
|
I don't mind the current structure. I've said before, the middle 8's offers a balance between protecting SL sides and also offering promotion to sides good enough. It also only rewards the top4, vs old structures where a team in the bottom half of the table got into the playoffs. It's not perfect by any means, but I've enjoyed it the past 3 seasons, and I think it's rejuvenated the Championship too.
If we are to move to a new structure, I think we need to have less games. So maybe a 14-team SL (26 games instead of 30). Keep the promotion/relegation balance via a playoff system (top2/bottom2), and reward top teams via a top6 playoff at seasons end. I'd scrap double weekends. I'd also scrap Magic Weekend, it distorts the fairness in the fixtures and has completely lost it's purpose. I'd dedicate a couple of the weekends freed up to the International game. Just my 10pence worth, I've no idea what'll happen.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.