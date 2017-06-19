WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Relax we're staying up!!!

Re: Relax we're staying up!!!

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:58 pm
ColD
glow wrote:
Perhaps Weston, Maybe it’s in both his and the clubs interest that he goes home early?

Or maybe we aren’t signing both?

Or maybe one of them has a European passport?

In other words I have no idea. :SHIFTY:


I believe it is Weston (along with Tonga) who we are looking at to make way, however I understand he is not of the same opinion as the coach and owner, and wishes to see the season out - be interesting to see how it all pans out
Re: Relax we're staying up!!!

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:38 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
ColD wrote:
I believe it is Weston (along with Tonga) who we are looking at to make way, however I understand he is not of the same opinion as the coach and owner, and wishes to see the season out - be interesting to see how it all pans out


I am of the same opinion as Col :-)

Re: Relax we're staying up!!!

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:45 pm
ColD
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I am of the same opinion as Col :-)


Col and Harold knows, who needs Charlie :D :D :D
Re: Relax we're staying up!!!

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:15 pm
charlie caroli
ColD wrote:
Col and Harold knows, who needs Charlie :D :D :D

I bow to BOTH of you :BOW: :BOW: ,these days I know very little,just a mere Leyth fan now. :thumb:

Re: Relax we're staying up!!!

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:14 pm
ColD wrote:
I believe it is Weston (along with Tonga) who we are looking at to make way, however I understand he is not of the same opinion as the coach and owner, and wishes to see the season out - be interesting to see how it all pans out


Having never seen Mortimer or Langi, cannot comment on the individual players. But looking at positions / quota spots balance, think I'd rather have Weston, Ridyard and Langi than Mortimer and Langi.

Re: Relax we're staying up!!!

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 3:29 pm
glow
Weston going early confirmed last game at Cats

https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/06/2 ... -july-1st/
Re: Relax we're staying up!!!

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 5:37 pm
glow wrote:
Weston going early confirmed last game at Cats

https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/06/2 ... -july-1st/


As expected, however, is the cut off date not 30th June, and if so how can we sign another quota player if Dane is still playing/ registered
Re: Relax we're staying up!!!

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:01 pm
atomic
ColD wrote:
As expected, however, is the cut off date not 30th June, and if so how can we sign another quota player if Dane is still playing/ registered


One contract will end as the other starts.
Re: Relax we're staying up!!!

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:04 pm
glow
ColD wrote:
As expected, however, is the cut off date not 30th June, and if so how can we sign another quota player if Dane is still playing/ registered


Next announcement is Cats game moving to 29th June :shock: :CURTAIN:
Re: Relax we're staying up!!!

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:06 pm
Cokey
glow wrote:
Next announcement is Cats game moving to 29th June :shock: :CURTAIN:


:lol: :lol:
