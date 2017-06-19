glow wrote:
Perhaps Weston, Maybe it’s in both his and the clubs interest that he goes home early?
Or maybe we aren’t signing both?
Or maybe one of them has a European passport?
In other words I have no idea.
Or maybe we aren’t signing both?
Or maybe one of them has a European passport?
In other words I have no idea.
I believe it is Weston (along with Tonga) who we are looking at to make way, however I understand he is not of the same opinion as the coach and owner, and wishes to see the season out - be interesting to see how it all pans out