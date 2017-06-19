WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Naughton

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Naughton

 
Post a reply

Naughton

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:03 am
howard2345 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 01, 2013 8:19 pm
Posts: 13
Firstly, thanks to Curtis for his efforts and good luck down under.

I'm a bit concerned about the clubs handling of this. I have no knowledge of what's happened but the wording on the press release is really unprofessional

"However, the club are yet to receive any formal confirmation of his resignation and until this happens he will remain on loan at Leigh and Hull FC will retain his registration documents and contract of employment."

At the start of the season we praised the club for having a bit of class about it with Larroyer but this stinks of Koukash or even Hudgell. It is clear the Super League clubs have an issue with players settling down over here especially with more lucrative offers from NRL now becoming more regular. It is also natural for competitors to throw the odd tantrum over selection as so much emotion can be involved in their commitments. Communication has to be key in this situation and fighting it out over press releases is not a good idea.

Anyway, I hope this is a minor blip.

Re: Naughton

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:31 am
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 673
If the statement is true then what have they done wrong?

There's nothing nasty there and if he hadn't cleared up the paperwork before going its more an error on Naughton's part.

Certain nothing like that embittered dwarf Hudgell who would be ranting on about disloyalty and making a few snide comments about his performance.

Re: Naughton

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:32 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1888
I'm not really sure what the club have done wrong here?

It sounds as though Naughton has gone back to Aus, but not formally resigned with his employer. If the club 'released' him without a formal resignation from Naughton, would Hull be liable to pay his contract off?

The club had to release some sort of statement as Naughton put a statement on Twitter earlier that day.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, andy 1962, anijay, Beanman, djcXIII, edinburgh yorkie, Erik the not red, FC-Steward, freddyfox73, Greavsie, howard2345, Irregular Hoops, jeffers, leg_end, Mild Rover, oooh Gravy!, Opinion from the Shed, PCollinson1990, Prof W, rodney_trotter, Staffs FC, Uppo58, weighman, x teacher and 274 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,0481,77176,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM