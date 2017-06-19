Firstly, thanks to Curtis for his efforts and good luck down under.



I'm a bit concerned about the clubs handling of this. I have no knowledge of what's happened but the wording on the press release is really unprofessional



"However, the club are yet to receive any formal confirmation of his resignation and until this happens he will remain on loan at Leigh and Hull FC will retain his registration documents and contract of employment."



At the start of the season we praised the club for having a bit of class about it with Larroyer but this stinks of Koukash or even Hudgell. It is clear the Super League clubs have an issue with players settling down over here especially with more lucrative offers from NRL now becoming more regular. It is also natural for competitors to throw the odd tantrum over selection as so much emotion can be involved in their commitments. Communication has to be key in this situation and fighting it out over press releases is not a good idea.



Anyway, I hope this is a minor blip.