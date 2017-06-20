WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fifita

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:16 pm
thebeagle
Fair enough Jakey . Scrounger I am . Will just have to accept it . Lol

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 3:17 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
I gave three attributes that, together, seem to guarantee access to a life on benefits.

I'm sure many fat people work for a living eg. Santa
Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:04 pm
Willzay
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:

I'm sure many fat people work for a living eg. Santa


And Paul McShane.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 5:10 pm
chissitt
I gave three attributes that, together, seem to guarantee access to a life on benefits.

Is this based on experience or ignorance?

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:33 pm
PopTart
I have to say. I'm over weight and a bit of a lazy arsenal too so it all balances out.
Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 5:15 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Willzay wrote:
And Paul McShane.


Can't believe I let that opportunity slip! :D
