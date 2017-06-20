bren2k wrote: Don't know about Aus, but it's certainly not rife here:



"According to figures quoted in a parliamentary report, there are major misconceptions among the general public about the scale of benefits fraud in particular. It says a 2013 survey found Britons believe almost a quarter, 24 per cent, of all benefits were claimed fraudulently, 34 times greater than the official 0.7 per cent estimate



It's still wrong like - but the facts are always handy.

Actually they are not facts they are a set of statistics - not the same thing at all - I won't bore you with the famous quote.Having a relative with 20 years under her belt with whatever it's called now and it's rife. What is rare is prosecution from a totally under resourced investigation unit further hamstrung by political meddling.Of course you won't accept that but the you're probably still celebrating labours election victorynow keep it light.