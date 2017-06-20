|
Benefits seem to be doled out so easily that there really isn't much of a need for fraud in the UK. You just need to be obese, bone idle and have loads of kids then your made up.
Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:40 am
Having recently found myself out of I work I can guarantee you it isn't easy to get benefits.
Having recently found myself out of I work I can guarantee you it isn't easy to get benefits.
Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:01 am
bren2k wrote:
Don't know about Aus, but it's certainly not rife here:
"According to figures quoted in a parliamentary report, there are major misconceptions among the general public about the scale of benefits fraud in particular. It says a 2013 survey found Britons believe almost a quarter, 24 per cent, of all benefits were claimed fraudulently, 34 times greater than the official 0.7 per cent estimate
It's still wrong like - but the facts are always handy.
Actually they are not facts they are a set of statistics - not the same thing at all - I won't bore you with the famous quote.
Having a relative with 20 years under her belt with whatever it's called now and it's rife. What is rare is prosecution from a totally under resourced investigation unit further hamstrung by political meddling.
Of course you won't accept that but the you're probably still celebrating labours election victory
now keep it light.
Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:40 am
inside man wrote:
Having recently found myself out of I work I can guarantee you it isn't easy to get benefits.
You obviously don't fulfil the criteria I mentioned then.
Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:44 am
vastman wrote:
Actually they are not facts they are a set of statistics - not the same thing at all - I won't bore you with the famous quote.
Having a relative with 20 years under her belt with whatever it's called now and it's rife. What is rare is prosecution from a totally under resourced investigation unit further hamstrung by political meddling.
Of course you won't accept that but the you're probably still celebrating labours election victory
now keep it light.
I'm a big fan of statistics. It's the conclusions people draw from them that is the problem.
.........but in this case it's even eodr than you say Vasty. They are 'Estimstes'.......that's so far away from being a fact it makes a statistic look iron clad.
Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:27 am
vastman wrote:
Actually they are not facts they are a set of statistics - not the same thing at all - I won't bore you with the famous quote.
Having a relative with 20 years under her belt with whatever it's called now and it's rife. What is rare is prosecution from a totally under resourced investigation unit further hamstrung by political meddling.
Of course you won't accept that but the you're probably still celebrating labours election victory
now keep it light.
It's only an estimate therefore, as it doesn't suit my particular agenda, I'll instead just assume purely anecdotal, and hence less accurate, evidence.
Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:31 am
jakeyg95 wrote:
It's only an estimate therefore, as it doesn't suit my particular agenda, I'll instead just assume purely anecdotal, and hence less accurate, evidence.
Indeed - which is the very phenomenon the original figures I provided were trying to address. The Daily Mail and The Sun, together with the new benefit porn shows on TV, tell people that everyone on benefits is a scrounger who is ripping off the system - so it becomes received wisdom. It's a bit depressing.
Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:17 pm
Resent you equating being overweight with being a benefit scrounged Wolo,Have struggled with a weight problem all my life, but worked hard for 40 years. My son has a weight problem, despite being athletic in his younger days. He gets up for work at 5.00 am returning home at 6.00 pm.
