WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fifita

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Fifita

 
Post a reply

Re: Fifita

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:37 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5965
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Benefits seem to be doled out so easily that there really isn't much of a need for fraud in the UK. You just need to be obese, bone idle and have loads of kids then your made up.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Fifita

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:40 am
inside man User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2108
Having recently found myself out of I work I can guarantee you it isn't easy to get benefits.

Re: Fifita

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:40 am
inside man User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2108
Having recently found myself out of I work I can guarantee you it isn't easy to get benefits.

Re: Fifita

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:01 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25933
Location: Poodle Power!
bren2k wrote:
Don't know about Aus, but it's certainly not rife here:

"According to figures quoted in a parliamentary report, there are major misconceptions among the general public about the scale of benefits fraud in particular. It says a 2013 survey found Britons believe almost a quarter, 24 per cent, of all benefits were claimed fraudulently, 34 times greater than the official 0.7 per cent estimate

It's still wrong like - but the facts are always handy.


Actually they are not facts they are a set of statistics - not the same thing at all - I won't bore you with the famous quote.

Having a relative with 20 years under her belt with whatever it's called now and it's rife. What is rare is prosecution from a totally under resourced investigation unit further hamstrung by political meddling.

Of course you won't accept that but the you're probably still celebrating labours election victory ;-) now keep it light.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Fifita

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:40 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5965
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
inside man wrote:
Having recently found myself out of I work I can guarantee you it isn't easy to get benefits.


You obviously don't fulfil the criteria I mentioned then.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Fifita

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:44 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9266
Location: wakefield
vastman wrote:
Actually they are not facts they are a set of statistics - not the same thing at all - I won't bore you with the famous quote.

Having a relative with 20 years under her belt with whatever it's called now and it's rife. What is rare is prosecution from a totally under resourced investigation unit further hamstrung by political meddling.

Of course you won't accept that but the you're probably still celebrating labours election victory ;-) now keep it light.


I'm a big fan of statistics. It's the conclusions people draw from them that is the problem.

.........but in this case it's even eodr than you say Vasty. They are 'Estimstes'.......that's so far away from being a fact it makes a statistic look iron clad.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Fifita

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:27 am
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 485
vastman wrote:
Actually they are not facts they are a set of statistics - not the same thing at all - I won't bore you with the famous quote.

Having a relative with 20 years under her belt with whatever it's called now and it's rife. What is rare is prosecution from a totally under resourced investigation unit further hamstrung by political meddling.

Of course you won't accept that but the you're probably still celebrating labours election victory ;-) now keep it light.


It's only an estimate therefore, as it doesn't suit my particular agenda, I'll instead just assume purely anecdotal, and hence less accurate, evidence.

Re: Fifita

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:31 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13098
Location: Ossett
jakeyg95 wrote:
It's only an estimate therefore, as it doesn't suit my particular agenda, I'll instead just assume purely anecdotal, and hence less accurate, evidence.


Indeed - which is the very phenomenon the original figures I provided were trying to address. The Daily Mail and The Sun, together with the new benefit porn shows on TV, tell people that everyone on benefits is a scrounger who is ripping off the system - so it becomes received wisdom. It's a bit depressing.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, altofts wildcat, ball-in-hand, beamer, BOJ042, djcool, djhudds, Don Fox Fan 1, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, jakeyg95, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, reedy, RWB, The Avenger, vastman, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 185 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,7151,74776,0444,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM