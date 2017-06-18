vastman wrote:
this sort of thing is rife both there and here
Don't know about Aus, but it's certainly not rife here:
"According to figures quoted in a parliamentary report, there are major misconceptions among the general public about the scale of benefits fraud in particular. It says a 2013 survey found Britons believe almost a quarter, 24 per cent, of all benefits were claimed fraudulently, 34 times greater than the official 0.7 per cent estimate."
It's still wrong like - but the facts are always handy.
