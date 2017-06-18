WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fifita

Fifita

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:52 pm
wakeytrin
Oh dear. Not good news.
http://www.9news.com.au/national/2017/0 ... d=9newssfb
Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:35 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Have to see how it pans out but doesn't surprise me - this sort of thing is rife both there and here.

I don't want to judge yet with no real facts on Fifitas involvement - but no player is bigger than the club - none. Tbf think MC has proved that.
Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:12 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Seems like a FA story to me, but nice find wakeytrin. Don't forget TotalRL.com and All things Tiger though.
Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:36 am
Wildthing
100% League Network
Shouldn't affect Big Dave and Trinity should it?
Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:28 am
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Wonder if the effect will be on her visa (assuming she is over here), which might have an effect on his willingness to stay.

It doesn't sound like its a surprise though, it's an old case and she's pleaded guilty, so not exactly breaking news.
Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:02 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
It's more likely one of the reasons they are here rather than a reason to go home.
