Wonder if the effect will be on her visa (assuming she is over here), which might have an effect on his willingness to stay.
It doesn't sound like its a surprise though, it's an old case and she's pleaded guilty, so not exactly breaking news.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, cocker, desmond decker, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Fordy, Lawefield44, NEwildcat, Prince Buster, rlfan, Slugger McBatt, Stanley Unwin, Trojan Horse, wakeyrule and 211 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|