Re: Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 5:20 pm
zakooo
Joined: Thu Sep 15, 2005 7:20 am
Posts: 282
The Widnes match is off on the 2nd July. The pitch is not ready.

Re: Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 5:49 pm
Wigg'n
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5425
zakooo wrote:
The Widnes match is off on the 2nd July. The pitch is not ready.


Really? That would be hilarious.

Re: Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:45 pm
Father Ted
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7265
Deary me, this just gets worse.

Re: Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:30 pm
apollosghost
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 758
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
They probably don't want anybody on it before they play Liverpool in a friendly.

Re: Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:19 am
jaws1
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 10:40 pm
Posts: 570
zakooo wrote:
The Widnes match is off on the 2nd July. The pitch is not ready.


Some one should tell Wigan Warriors then they are still selling tickets for this one on-line.
