The rescheduling of the match turned into a farce, but was still played at the same time as the other league fixtures, so there was no benefit to wigan or the wigan fans. The RL allow the Giants and Saints avoid the games rescheduled to benefit England RL and defer the game to last weekend that was clearly a move that was detrimental to the other SL teams who in effect had another "easter" with two games over a weekend period.