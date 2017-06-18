WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

 
Post a reply

Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:41 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5210
Following the postponement of the Betfred Super League Round Two fixture between Wigan Warriors and Widnes Vikings, scheduled to be played on Friday 24 February, Wigan opted to have the matter referred to an independent Operational Rules Tribunal rather than accept an Agreed Decision. The independent Operational Rules Tribunal determined that Wigan Warriors breached certain Operational Rules, together with certain provisions of the Super League Code of Conduct.

However the tribunal considered the majority of these breaches to be technical in nature and therefore under the circumstances and given the measures that the club took, it determined that a fine was not appropriate and that a reprimand was the correct sanction, whilst also ordering Wigan to pay £2000 in RFL costs.

In response to a recommendation from the independent Tribunal, the Rugby Football League has committed to set up a working party, including the current three shared-stadium clubs and to be chaired by an RFL Non-Executive Director, to consider the challenges of fixturing of Super League matches (including in relation to shared stadia).

The Rugby Football League and Wigan Warriors have 14 days from the date of the written decision to appeal.
- See more at: http://www.rugby-league.com/article/403 ... 2o46v.dpuf

Re: Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:11 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5414
Wigan running the RFL as usual :)

I'm glad a precedent hasn't been set, sounds like we did the smart thing referring it to an independent tribunal and they saw sense. Huddersfield are going to have the same issue next year.

Re: Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:53 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20957
Location: WIGAN
And twitter and Facebook has gone in to meltdown!

Big bad Wigan, wah wah wah!

Re: Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:08 am
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13464
NickyKiss wrote:
And twitter and Facebook has gone in to meltdown!

Big bad Wigan, wah wah wah!


Too many people confuse their hatred of Wigan with a quest for justice, and go into self-righteous convulsions when genuine neutrals don't share that position.

In reality, a minor indiscretion has been dealt with fairly and proportionately.

Now, if we can just get Dave Whelan to pay the two grand, justice will really have been served.

Re: Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:28 am
stpatricks User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 788
Location: Wigan
The rescheduling of the match turned into a farce, but was still played at the same time as the other league fixtures, so there was no benefit to wigan or the wigan fans. The RL allow the Giants and Saints avoid the games rescheduled to benefit England RL and defer the game to last weekend that was clearly a move that was detrimental to the other SL teams who in effect had another "easter" with two games over a weekend period.
Wigan home of league

Re: Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:52 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13853
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
Image

Re: Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:57 pm
[Gareth] User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13915
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Image


They should be given out at the next sky televised home game
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016

Re: Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:05 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5210
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Image

And Powell gets away with just a caution for stamping, while Ratchford gets a Grade B for the trip... :mrgreen:

Re: Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:20 pm
TonyM19 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Apr 13, 2003 7:34 pm
Posts: 1083
Is the 'home' game v Widnes still on for a week on Sunday? Hearing a few whispers that this won't be at the DW.
Category 3

Re: Widnes postponement hearing outcome.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:15 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20957
Location: WIGAN
Widnes have offered all their season ticket holders free tickets and are saying it's at the DW on the Sunday so you'd think it's a given.

If not we'll just move it, not tell anyone, phone the RFL and tell them to brush it under the carpet and move on. Simples!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bad Leg Strikes, ChrisA, CyberPieMan, JWarriors, moto748, P-J, proper-shaped-balls, rhinos21, The Whiffy Kipper, the wrestler, WF Rhino and 178 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,3862,02176,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM