Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:24 pm
Did anyone else think it had gone over? I had a good view from behind in the east stand and it looked good to me

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:01 pm
Lots of us did but until i watch it back (just got home) I can't say for sure. thought one of Gale's conversions went wide second half that was given but don't care tbh.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:21 pm
It doesn't matter, we won the game!

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:24 am
There wasn't a good view of it on the TV so no point watching it back for that. Looked over to me at first, but no conclusive evidence.
