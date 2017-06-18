WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - connor's non drop goal

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk connor's non drop goal

 
Post a reply

connor's non drop goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:24 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25863
Did anyone else think it had gone over? I had a good view from behind in the east stand and it looked good to me

Re: connor's non drop goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:01 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3754
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Lots of us did but until i watch it back (just got home) I can't say for sure. thought one of Gale's conversions went wide second half that was given but don't care tbh.

Re: connor's non drop goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:21 pm
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1089
Location: Inside my own head
It doesn't matter, we won the game!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, Bandicoot, barton baird, Bombed Out, Cardiff_05, Charlie Sheen, DannyB, freddyfox73, Hessle Roader, illy, invmatt, Jake the Peg, knockersbumpMKII, Old Timer No 4, Paddyfc, Paul Hamilton, rodney_trotter, shauney, Sheephead, Stanley Unwin, Wardy67, x teacher, yorksguy1865 and 328 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,9811,91576,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
24
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 32GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
0
- 52NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
24
- 22COVENTY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
45
- 26LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
32
- 24CASTLEFORD
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
12
- 58TORONTO
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
16
- 18WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
12
- 30HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
64
- 11DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
70
- 12SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
28
- 14BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM