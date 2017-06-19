WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Feeling better now, just

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:38 pm
charlie63wildcat




For us, first things first; that win to guarantee SL, though I concede Catalans being 100% till the end of the season is unlikely. Looking at our run in, I always thought we'd struggle for a win in the last 6 or 7 matches and therefore needed the points in the bag up front, which gladly we got. I think this is a better team and squad than last year. But we shouldn't all start going nuts if we tail off with 1 or 2 wins in the last 5 matches. I think we will get 26 pts and I will be delighted with that. It is a shame that the comp is set up so that the est of the 8's is fairly pointless for us but hey ho, job will have been done. And we have definitely progressed on the pitch which is all you can ask for given our limitations of ground and crowd size

Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:54 pm
PrinterThe




charlie63wildcat wrote:
For us, first things first; that win to guarantee SL, though I concede Catalans being 100% till the end of the season is unlikely. Looking at our run in, I always thought we'd struggle for a win in the last 6 or 7 matches and therefore needed the points in the bag up front, which gladly we got. I think this is a better team and squad than last year. But we shouldn't all start going nuts if we tail off with 1 or 2 wins in the last 5 matches. I think we will get 26 pts and I will be delighted with that. It is a shame that the comp is set up so that the rest of the 8's is fairly pointless for us but hey ho, job will have been done. And we have definitely progressed on the pitch which is all you can ask for given our limitations of ground and crowd size


Why is it a shame how the 8's is set up? If you can't see yourself winning many of your next 5, what do you think you'll do against the other top 8 teams?

And personally don't know why you're playing down your chances in your next 5 games? Some tough ones but that's what being a top 4 team is all about winning tough games. Hull were good against Cas but it was only yesterday in hot conditions whilst you played on Thursday and Hull are very Jekyll and Hyde, close game that you could win. Games against Warrington and Widnes should be viewed as winnable for a side pushing for a top 4 spot and Saints haven't really excelled under their new coach so again another winnable game. Even Cas as great as they've been at home are beatable away, Hull twice, Salford and Saints all teams you're in the middle of beat them at home so why can't you?

I see no reason you couldn't grab 3 even 4 wins if you put the disappointment of the cup game behind you. Like I said if you want to be a top 4 team you shouldn't go into a period of games thinking you'll hardly win any.

Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:16 pm
jakeyg95




PrinterThe wrote:
Why is it a shame how the 8's is set up? If you can't see yourself winning many of your next 5, what do you think you'll do against the other top 8 teams?

And personally don't know why you're playing down your chances in your next 5 games? Some tough ones but that's what being a top 4 team is all about winning tough games. Hull were good against Cas but it was only yesterday in hot conditions whilst you played on Thursday and Hull are very Jekyll and Hyde, close game that you could win. Games against Warrington and Widnes should be viewed as winnable for a side pushing for a top 4 spot and Saints haven't really excelled under their new coach so again another winnable game. Even Cas as great as they've been at home are beatable away, Hull twice, Salford and Saints all teams you're in the middle of beat them at home so why can't you?

I see no reason you couldn't grab 3 even 4 wins if you put the disappointment of the cup game behind you. Like I said if you want to be a top 4 team you shouldn't go into a period of games thinking you'll hardly win any.


Realistically we're not a top four team though. Everything was going alright when we hardly had any injuries but now we barely have 17 fit players and even half of them look absolutely knackered. Top 6 is still a realistic target and would be a fantastic achievement if we got it.

Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:22 pm
vastman






jakeyg95 wrote:
Realistically we're not a top four team though. Everything was going alright when we hardly had any injuries but now we barely have 17 fit players and even half of them look absolutely knackered. Top 6 is still a realistic target and would be a fantastic achievement if we got it.


Doesn't take you long to wave the white flag.

IMO we are a top four team if we want to be - that was my original point. Everybody has injuries and everybody is knackered - we are no worse off than most.

It's all about attitude now, there is no excuse we've done the basics. I won't spit the dummy if we fade, but it doesn't have to happen.


Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:38 pm
FickleFingerOfFate





Five games left to the split and within touching distance of second place.
For once, I agree with The Printer, do you show your mettle, push on for these five games and see where you are when injuries clear up, or do you settle for what you've got now and by the time the injuries clear up, you've nothing to play for?

Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:46 pm
Big lads mate




vastman wrote:
Doesn't take you long to wave the white flag.

IMO we are a top four team if we want to be - that was my original point. Everybody has injuries and everybody is knackered - we are no worse off than most.

It's all about attitude now, there is no excuse we've done the basics. I won't spit the dummy if we fade, but it doesn't have to happen.

My sentiments exactly Vasty, I've seen us turn up with a supposedly weakened team and even I've feared the worst but came away with a result.

Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:00 pm
Egg Banjo





I'd sooner we were the underdogs than expecting a win, it makes defeat easier to take and if we get a win it feels even sweeter


Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:50 pm
jakeyg95




FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Five games left to the split and within touching distance of second place.
For once, I agree with The Printer, do you show your mettle, push on for these five games and see where you are when injuries clear up, or do you settle for what you've got now and by the time the injuries clear up, you've nothing to play for?


If we're targetting the top four I still think it would be better to focus on getting bodies back for Warrington at home which is a game we should definitely be winning whilst Hull away would be difficult even with a full squad.

Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:52 pm
charlie63wildcat




Hope you're right guys. I would be delighted. I must say though that any attempt at a debate about what may or may not happen seems to be attacked as negative if it is less than ecstatically optimistic. I begin to wonder what the point of a forum is if debate isn't permitted. I am certainly not waving white flags. Merely pointing out that our situation is tricky at the moment and we have done damn well to get where we are

Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:19 pm
FickleFingerOfFate





jakeyg95 wrote:
If we're targetting the top four I still think it would be better to focus on getting bodies back for Warrington at home which is a game we should definitely be winning whilst Hull away would be difficult even with a full squad.

Yep, I understand what you're saying but against Salford we had 3 players pull out at short notice?
This to me says, 'why risk them?'. Let's see what happens tonight and no league points lost.
I would like to think we will have a few more bodies back for Hull.
