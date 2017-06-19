charlie63wildcat wrote: For us, first things first; that win to guarantee SL, though I concede Catalans being 100% till the end of the season is unlikely. Looking at our run in, I always thought we'd struggle for a win in the last 6 or 7 matches and therefore needed the points in the bag up front, which gladly we got. I think this is a better team and squad than last year. But we shouldn't all start going nuts if we tail off with 1 or 2 wins in the last 5 matches. I think we will get 26 pts and I will be delighted with that. It is a shame that the comp is set up so that the rest of the 8's is fairly pointless for us but hey ho, job will have been done. And we have definitely progressed on the pitch which is all you can ask for given our limitations of ground and crowd size

Why is it a shame how the 8's is set up? If you can't see yourself winning many of your next 5, what do you think you'll do against the other top 8 teams?And personally don't know why you're playing down your chances in your next 5 games? Some tough ones but that's what being a top 4 team is all about winning tough games. Hull were good against Cas but it was only yesterday in hot conditions whilst you played on Thursday and Hull are very Jekyll and Hyde, close game that you could win. Games against Warrington and Widnes should be viewed as winnable for a side pushing for a top 4 spot and Saints haven't really excelled under their new coach so again another winnable game. Even Cas as great as they've been at home are beatable away, Hull twice, Salford and Saints all teams you're in the middle of beat them at home so why can't you?I see no reason you couldn't grab 3 even 4 wins if you put the disappointment of the cup game behind you. Like I said if you want to be a top 4 team you shouldn't go into a period of games thinking you'll hardly win any.