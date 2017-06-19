Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm Posts: 5084 Location: Over there
Can't help thinking that Leeds are tucked in too nicely. I'm not sure Cas will implode, and may even get to Old Trafford, but I can see a Leeds and Hull final.
I'd like Salford to get there, but I don't want to see an empty stadium for a final. I just don't think they have that sleeping giant thing about them. For all the abuse Marwan will get if he moves it to Manchester, do we think he'll get less than 3,000 for a Manchester team playing in the stadium next to the Etihad> That's all he's getting at the AJ Bell. The Mancunian-based Salford fans will follow and may attract those league fans who have never had a team.
I agree with the point but not the conclusion. Both Wilkin and Shinfield said they felt that getting to the final and losing was the preparation you need to win it. It's hard to go all the way in one step.
So your point is the same. However I feel Cas have already taken a step there. They've been to Wembley and lost and they've been a game away from league leaders shield as well. I think they are pretty certain for LLS.but I'd put good money on a grand final appearance too. Even if they don't win. They are building something good there. They don't have to win the treble to achieve success.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Powell is one of the best coaches out there & this CC loss will only further focus them on the league. I can't imagine they won't win the LLS & expect them to be thereabouts come the Grand Final. Obviously a flurry of injuries to key players & forget the above!
It's all a matter of expectations. I'll be celebrating when we guarantee top 8. Mathematically that is next game if we win or Catalan lose at Warrington. Wolves have too big a points difference to make up even if they win every game.
Then I'll celebrate our first win in the 8s.
Then I'll celebrate finishing as high as we do, preferably in the 4 but however that turns out it's a success.
I think Cas will want LLS as a minimum if not GF.
