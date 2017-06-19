Can't help thinking that Leeds are tucked in too nicely. I'm not sure Cas will implode, and may even get to Old Trafford, but I can see a Leeds and Hull final.



I'd like Salford to get there, but I don't want to see an empty stadium for a final. I just don't think they have that sleeping giant thing about them. For all the abuse Marwan will get if he moves it to Manchester, do we think he'll get less than 3,000 for a Manchester team playing in the stadium next to the Etihad> That's all he's getting at the AJ Bell. The Mancunian-based Salford fans will follow and may attract those league fans who have never had a team.