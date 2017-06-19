WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Feeling better now, just

Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:35 am
Can't help thinking that Leeds are tucked in too nicely. I'm not sure Cas will implode, and may even get to Old Trafford, but I can see a Leeds and Hull final.

I'd like Salford to get there, but I don't want to see an empty stadium for a final. I just don't think they have that sleeping giant thing about them. For all the abuse Marwan will get if he moves it to Manchester, do we think he'll get less than 3,000 for a Manchester team playing in the stadium next to the Etihad> That's all he's getting at the AJ Bell. The Mancunian-based Salford fans will follow and may attract those league fans who have never had a team.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:39 am
When I first started watching the game Swinton were the Manchester club. They got big crowds, had a large ground and always hosted one of the test matches. Somehow RL has gone wrong in Manchester.

Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:07 am
Can't get on this Salford love-in horse. Just see the violent Greg Johnson and the egomaniac MarwanK every time I think of them.

Hull or Leeds v Wigan for me.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:59 am
Wigan? They will have to go some to make the top four. They are seven off with in effect 12 games to go.

Top three will be Cas, Leeds & Hull with us battling out for 4th with Salford & Saints. Suspect Saints might get there and then do Cas at Wheldon Road in the SF, before beating Leeds in the GF.

Then again, I could be talking complete b%@&^ks!

Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:01 pm
newcat wrote:
Wigan? They will have to go some to make the top four. They are seven off with in effect 12 games to go.

Top three will be Cas, Leeds & Hull with us battling out for 4th with Salford & Saints. Suspect Saints might get there and then do Cas at Wheldon Road in the SF, before beating Leeds in the GF.

Then again, I could be talking complete b%@&^ks!


We're on about the Challenge Cup here mate.
