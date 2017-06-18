Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1

vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 25926

Location: Poodle Power!





However what happened to them is exactly what I warned would happen to us before the Leeds game.



It's the business end of the season now and they like us are coming unstuck. Not on such a grand scale I admit but I guarantee neither of us will win anything this year. There will be no coming back from twenty nil in the 8's I'm certain and seeing as we rarely play a full 80 minutes and often look poor in the opening twenty I can't see us getting many more wins unless of course the players do step up or are indeed capable given key injuries. I hope they do or at least improve on last year.



Neither of us has that killer edge that experience of pressure games and high expectation that they do at certain clubs. Would not surprise me in the least to see a Saints team that has struggled all year win SL or a very ordinary Leeds team win at Wembley, it's all in the clubs DNA.



Brave try from Cas but this isn't the first time they have gone for broke with the 'classy cas' method, didn't work last time doubt it will this time. Ditto ourselves, it's just that we are two years behind Cas and about six players short of them so we struggle even more.



If Cas stick with Powell and find some cash they will do it in the end but then that applies to everyone. However it does show how long it takes to build that winning mentality in the modern game. You could do it in the off season in the 1960's but not now it seems.



Looks like Salford are now the banner carriers for 'the rest of SL'. Seeing Cas get kicked out of the CCup is a bit of a double edged sword. In that it's nice to see others competing, shame it's them but hey.However what happened to them is exactly what I warned would happen to us before the Leeds game.It's the business end of the season now and they like us are coming unstuck. Not on such a grand scale I admit but I guarantee neither of us will win anything this year. There will be no coming back from twenty nil in the 8's I'm certain and seeing as we rarely play a full 80 minutes and often look poor in the opening twenty I can't see us getting many more wins unless of course the players do step up or are indeed capable given key injuries. I hope they do or at least improve on last year.Neither of us has that killer edge that experience of pressure games and high expectation that they do at certain clubs. Would not surprise me in the least to see a Saints team that has struggled all year win SL or a very ordinary Leeds team win at Wembley, it's all in the clubs DNA.Brave try from Cas but this isn't the first time they have gone for broke with the 'classy cas' method, didn't work last time doubt it will this time. Ditto ourselves, it's just that we are two years behind Cas and about six players short of them so we struggle even more.If Cas stick with Powell and find some cash they will do it in the end but then that applies to everyone. However it does show how long it takes to build that winning mentality in the modern game. You could do it in the off season in the 1960's but not now it seems.Looks like Salford are now the banner carriers for 'the rest of SL'. SUPPORT SWAG... Redscat Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm

Posts: 550

Good, well thought out post there, Vastman. Food for thought. Redscat Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm

Posts: 550

Good, well thought out post there, Vastman. Food for thought. Towns88

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm

Posts: 3305

The last I saw we were 1/100 to win the LLS . Hell of a shout to guarantee that we won't win that.... "I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."



An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB. Deeencee

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2014 10:45 am

Posts: 333

Cas will win league leaders shield no problem cheshirecat57

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm

Posts: 756

Towns88 wrote: The last I saw we were 1/100 to win the LLS . Hell of a shout to guarantee that we won't win that....

I hope you do ! Never mind the bitter and twisted it'l make a nice change a smaller club lifting some silver. I hope you do ! Never mind the bitter and twisted it'l make a nice change a smaller club lifting some silver. vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 25926

Location: Poodle Power!

Towns88 wrote: The last I saw we were 1/100 to win the LLS . Hell of a shout to guarantee that we won't win that....



Hope so but unfortunately that's the booby prize these days - shouldn't be but we all sold out to Sky so there you are.



Do you think you'll win at Old Trafford? Hope so but unfortunately that's the booby prize these days - shouldn't be but we all sold out to Sky so there you are.Do you think you'll win at Old Trafford? SUPPORT SWAG... wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 8153

Vasty is right, in that, experience of how to win is a huge factor in winning the major trophies.

Although it pains me to say it, Leeds in my mind are most likely to win the GF, purely because they "know how" to win.

Preparation, squad management and knowing how to win, will be more important than "playing the best rugby" when it comes down to the two major finals.

Also, when Cas win the LLS, they could lose some of their mental edge, just as Huddersfield did a few seasons back.



Hull looked very strong, physically and poor ball retention from Cas, in the second half, certainly helped them. Towns88

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm

Posts: 3305

vastman wrote: Hope so but unfortunately that's the booby prize these days - shouldn't be but we all sold out to Sky so there you are.



Do you think you'll win at Old Trafford?





got to get there first. If we win the LLS we then have 1 play off game at Wheldon road for a place at old Trafford. We are pretty decent at home.



I accept the LLS is considered the less of the 3 prizes on offer but it is factually better then diddly squat. Having seen Cas relegated/ finish last, embarrassed week in week out, to be in with a genuine shout of some silverware is nice . I'd rather us be in that boat then the boat from a decade ago. got to get there first. If we win the LLS we then have 1 play off game at Wheldon road for a place at old Trafford. We are pretty decent at home.I accept the LLS is considered the less of the 3 prizes on offer but it is factually better then diddly squat. Having seen Cas relegated/ finish last, embarrassed week in week out, to be in with a genuine shout of some silverware is nice . I'd rather us be in that boat then the boat from a decade ago. "I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."



An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB. invmatt

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Fri May 06, 2005 9:33 pm

Posts: 616



Website Fri May 06, 2005 9:33 pm616 vastman wrote: Hope so but unfortunately that's the booby prize these days - shouldn't be but we all sold out to Sky so there you are.



Do you think you'll win at Old Trafford?



That depends if we're able to compete in 'big games', flashy rugby is great to watch but sometimes you need to play safe (see Leeds when we played them at Wembley).



Today showed that we still have a fair way to go in order to push for honours and we can't always play the brand of rugby we want as we'll be found out.



While the CC final isn't happening for both of us there's still a chance we could meet in the final, would be awesome to see 2 different rivals going at it rather than the standard 'big clubs'. That depends if we're able to compete in 'big games', flashy rugby is great to watch but sometimes you need to play safe (see Leeds when we played them at Wembley).Today showed that we still have a fair way to go in order to push for honours and we can't always play the brand of rugby we want as we'll be found out.While the CC final isn't happening for both of us there's still a chance we could meet in the final, would be awesome to see 2 different rivals going at it rather than the standard 'big clubs'. ct. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: alegend, BOJ042, cheshirecat57, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, eric35, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mr Bliss, PHe, vastman, wakeyrule, Willzay and 167 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 10 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,587,981 1,915 76,042 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT Sun : 07:00 NRL PARRAMATTA 24 - 10 ST GEORGE TV FT Sun : 14:00 CH1 HEMEL 20 - 32 GLOUC FT Sun : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD 0 - 52 NEWCASTLE FT Sun : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES 24 - 22 COVENTY FT Sun : 15:00 CH1 KEIGHLEY 45 - 26 LONDON FT Sun : 15:00 CC2017 HULL FC 32 - 24 CASTLEFORD TV FT Sun : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON 12 - 58 TORONTO TV FT Sun : 15:00 CH1 YORK 16 - 18 WHITEHAVEN FT Sun : 15:00 CH OLDHAM 12 - 30 HALIFAX FT Sun : 15:00 CH HULL KR 64 - 11 DEWSBURY FT Sun : 15:00 CH BATLEY 70 - 12 SHEFFIELD FT Sun : 15:00 CH ROCHDALE 28 - 14 BRADFORD ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























