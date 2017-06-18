WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Feeling better now, just

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Feeling better now, just

 
Post a reply

Feeling better now, just

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:22 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25926
Location: Poodle Power!
Seeing Cas get kicked out of the CCup is a bit of a double edged sword. In that it's nice to see others competing, shame it's them but hey.

However what happened to them is exactly what I warned would happen to us before the Leeds game.

It's the business end of the season now and they like us are coming unstuck. Not on such a grand scale I admit but I guarantee neither of us will win anything this year. There will be no coming back from twenty nil in the 8's I'm certain and seeing as we rarely play a full 80 minutes and often look poor in the opening twenty I can't see us getting many more wins unless of course the players do step up or are indeed capable given key injuries. I hope they do or at least improve on last year.

Neither of us has that killer edge that experience of pressure games and high expectation that they do at certain clubs. Would not surprise me in the least to see a Saints team that has struggled all year win SL or a very ordinary Leeds team win at Wembley, it's all in the clubs DNA.

Brave try from Cas but this isn't the first time they have gone for broke with the 'classy cas' method, didn't work last time doubt it will this time. Ditto ourselves, it's just that we are two years behind Cas and about six players short of them so we struggle even more.

If Cas stick with Powell and find some cash they will do it in the end but then that applies to everyone. However it does show how long it takes to build that winning mentality in the modern game. You could do it in the off season in the 1960's but not now it seems.

Looks like Salford are now the banner carriers for 'the rest of SL'. :(
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:44 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 550
Good, well thought out post there, Vastman. Food for thought.

Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:44 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 550
Good, well thought out post there, Vastman. Food for thought.

Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:16 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3305
The last I saw we were 1/100 to win the LLS . Hell of a shout to guarantee that we won't win that....
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:20 pm
Deeencee User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2014 10:45 am
Posts: 333
Cas will win league leaders shield no problem

Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:25 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 756
Towns88 wrote:
The last I saw we were 1/100 to win the LLS . Hell of a shout to guarantee that we won't win that....

I hope you do ! Never mind the bitter and twisted it'l make a nice change a smaller club lifting some silver.

Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:39 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25926
Location: Poodle Power!
Towns88 wrote:
The last I saw we were 1/100 to win the LLS . Hell of a shout to guarantee that we won't win that....


Hope so but unfortunately that's the booby prize these days - shouldn't be but we all sold out to Sky so there you are.

Do you think you'll win at Old Trafford?
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:43 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8153
Vasty is right, in that, experience of how to win is a huge factor in winning the major trophies.
Although it pains me to say it, Leeds in my mind are most likely to win the GF, purely because they "know how" to win.
Preparation, squad management and knowing how to win, will be more important than "playing the best rugby" when it comes down to the two major finals.
Also, when Cas win the LLS, they could lose some of their mental edge, just as Huddersfield did a few seasons back.

Hull looked very strong, physically and poor ball retention from Cas, in the second half, certainly helped them.

Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:49 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3305
vastman wrote:
Hope so but unfortunately that's the booby prize these days - shouldn't be but we all sold out to Sky so there you are.

Do you think you'll win at Old Trafford?



got to get there first. If we win the LLS we then have 1 play off game at Wheldon road for a place at old Trafford. We are pretty decent at home.

I accept the LLS is considered the less of the 3 prizes on offer but it is factually better then diddly squat. Having seen Cas relegated/ finish last, embarrassed week in week out, to be in with a genuine shout of some silverware is nice . I'd rather us be in that boat then the boat from a decade ago.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Feeling better now, just

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:07 pm
invmatt User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri May 06, 2005 9:33 pm
Posts: 616
vastman wrote:
Hope so but unfortunately that's the booby prize these days - shouldn't be but we all sold out to Sky so there you are.

Do you think you'll win at Old Trafford?


That depends if we're able to compete in 'big games', flashy rugby is great to watch but sometimes you need to play safe (see Leeds when we played them at Wembley).

Today showed that we still have a fair way to go in order to push for honours and we can't always play the brand of rugby we want as we'll be found out.

While the CC final isn't happening for both of us there's still a chance we could meet in the final, would be awesome to see 2 different rivals going at it rather than the standard 'big clubs'.
ct.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alegend, BOJ042, cheshirecat57, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, eric35, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mr Bliss, PHe, vastman, wakeyrule, Willzay and 167 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,9811,91576,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
24
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 32GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
0
- 52NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
24
- 22COVENTY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
45
- 26LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
32
- 24CASTLEFORD
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
12
- 58TORONTO
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
16
- 18WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
12
- 30HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
64
- 11DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
70
- 12SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
28
- 14BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM