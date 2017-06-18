Seeing Cas get kicked out of the CCup is a bit of a double edged sword. In that it's nice to see others competing, shame it's them but hey.However what happened to them is exactly what I warned would happen to us before the Leeds game.It's the business end of the season now and they like us are coming unstuck. Not on such a grand scale I admit but I guarantee neither of us will win anything this year. There will be no coming back from twenty nil in the 8's I'm certain and seeing as we rarely play a full 80 minutes and often look poor in the opening twenty I can't see us getting many more wins unless of course the players do step up or are indeed capable given key injuries. I hope they do or at least improve on last year.Neither of us has that killer edge that experience of pressure games and high expectation that they do at certain clubs. Would not surprise me in the least to see a Saints team that has struggled all year win SL or a very ordinary Leeds team win at Wembley, it's all in the clubs DNA.Brave try from Cas but this isn't the first time they have gone for broke with the 'classy cas' method, didn't work last time doubt it will this time. Ditto ourselves, it's just that we are two years behind Cas and about six players short of them so we struggle even more.If Cas stick with Powell and find some cash they will do it in the end but then that applies to everyone. However it does show how long it takes to build that winning mentality in the modern game. You could do it in the off season in the 1960's but not now it seems.Looks like Salford are now the banner carriers for 'the rest of SL'.