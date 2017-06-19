WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fixture Farce

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:48 pm
Saddened!






I'm not particularly bothered that the RFL were again gutless and powerless to enforce their own rules on this issue. But it does open up a wider problem for me in that Wigan have absolutely no say over their own fixtures and stadium.

If a game is scheduled at the DW, it can be changed at a minutes notice by the football team. If there is a wedding booking, they have to move the game to another day.

It's embarrassing for the sport and for it's once flagship club to be in such a needy position says it all about Super League as a competition and the RFL as an organisation.

The very least the RFL could do is clarify a proper punishment if this happens again in the future.

Re: Fixture Farce

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:11 pm
bramleyrhino






Saddened! wrote:
It's embarrassing for the sport and for it's once flagship club to be in such a needy position says it all about Super League as a competition and the RFL as an organisation.


I'm sorry, but I can't agree. It says nothing about the RFL or the sport, and says everything about the Wigan Warriors. If they are in such a poor position that they have to agree to such an arrangement, then that is on them and it shouldn't be deflected to Red Hall.

Quite frankly, it's incredibly tiring to see all of the games ills pinned on the RFL, when the clubs themselves are the biggest problem within this sport.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.

Re: Fixture Farce

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:16 pm
[Gareth]






Saddened! wrote:
I'm not particularly bothered that the RFL were again gutless and powerless to enforce their own rules on this issue. But it does open up a wider problem for me in that Wigan have absolutely no say over their own fixtures and stadium.

If a game is scheduled at the DW, it can be changed at a minutes notice by the football team. If there is a wedding booking, they have to move the game to another day.

It's embarrassing for the sport and for it's once flagship club to be in such a needy position says it all about Super League as a competition and the RFL as an organisation.

The very least the RFL could do is clarify a proper punishment if this happens again in the future.


the only thing thats embarrassing is this thread






Re: Fixture Farce

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:46 pm
Vikingsufferer



wrencat1873 wrote:
IIRC, the game was only played on the same day because Widnes were "ready to go" and it was hastily rearranged on that basis ??

A game was played on the same date and time but, it was the reverse fixture.

Had Widnes not been able to scramble arrangements and insist that the game went ahead, all of your 3 points would be a No.

It would be interesting to know if the attendance was down on the previous season and if so, perhaps Wigan should have compensated Widnes for any deficit.


2016 attendance was 6219
Rearranged 2017 fixture was 6561

Re: Fixture Farce

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:23 pm
TonyM19





Damn those statistics :)
Category 3

Re: Fixture Farce

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:34 pm
alleycat






Pie Eyed wrote:

The only disappointment for me is that Wigan had to pay £2k to the RFL - I would rather that money be awarded to Widnes as a(nother) bonus for being accommodating.


I totally agree with that part of your post; Widnes should be recognised in some way for the inconvenience and their flexibility in finding a way for this fixture to go ahead. Whether 2k is the appropriate sum or not, I don't know, but it should have gone to Widnes, not the RFL.

Re: Fixture Farce

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:57 pm
shinymcshine




alleycat wrote:
I totally agree with that part of your post; Widnes should be recognised in some way for the inconvenience and their flexibility in finding a way for this fixture to go ahead. Whether 2k is the appropriate sum or not, I don't know, but it should have gone to Widnes, not the RFL.


I thought Wigan made a (financial) arrangement with Widnes regarding the ticketing of the hastely rearranged game and their following meeting?

Re: Fixture Farce

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:59 pm
LeythIg





No problem with the fixture being moved to Widnes' ground, but should've still been the Wigan home game.

With this and the Saints - Hudds game, seems that teams can just play the games when they game when they want, where they want, to avoid any inconvenience.


