I'm not particularly bothered that the RFL were again gutless and powerless to enforce their own rules on this issue. But it does open up a wider problem for me in that Wigan have absolutely no say over their own fixtures and stadium.



If a game is scheduled at the DW, it can be changed at a minutes notice by the football team. If there is a wedding booking, they have to move the game to another day.



It's embarrassing for the sport and for it's once flagship club to be in such a needy position says it all about Super League as a competition and the RFL as an organisation.



The very least the RFL could do is clarify a proper punishment if this happens again in the future.