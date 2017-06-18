CM Punk wrote: Did Wigan go about things in the wrong way? - Yes

Was the match still played on the same date & time? - Yes

Did Wigan gain any competitive advantage from the situation? - No



Independent tribunal made the right decision IMO. But someone will still blame the RFL somehow.

IIRC, the game was only played on the same day because Widnes were "ready to go" and it was hastily rearranged on that basis ??A game was played on the same date and time but, it was the reverse fixture.Had Widnes not been able to scramble arrangements and insist that the game went ahead, all of your 3 points would be a No.It would be interesting to know if the attendance was down on the previous season and if so, perhaps Wigan should have compensated Widnes for any deficit.