Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:37 pm
Willzay





http://www.rugby-league.com/article/403 ... stponement

A slap on the wrist for the World Champions.

Re: Fixture Farce

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:52 pm
P-J





What resolution were you hoping for?

Re: Fixture Farce

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:08 pm
Willzay





Something more than just 'don't do it again'

Re: Fixture Farce

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:45 pm
wrencat1873





Can you imagine what may have happened if one of the smaller clubs had done the same or, if this had happened against Wigan ??

Re: Fixture Farce

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:53 am
[Gareth]






We should be kicked out of the league for this, not just a reprimand, ridiculous!!!






Re: Fixture Farce

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:04 am
CM Punk






Did Wigan go about things in the wrong way? - Yes
Was the match still played on the same date & time? - Yes
Did Wigan gain any competitive advantage from the situation? - No

Independent tribunal made the right decision IMO. But someone will still blame the RFL somehow.


Re: Fixture Farce

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:05 am
wrencat1873





CM Punk wrote:
Did Wigan go about things in the wrong way? - Yes
Was the match still played on the same date & time? - Yes
Did Wigan gain any competitive advantage from the situation? - No

Independent tribunal made the right decision IMO. But someone will still blame the RFL somehow.


IIRC, the game was only played on the same day because Widnes were "ready to go" and it was hastily rearranged on that basis ??

A game was played on the same date and time but, it was the reverse fixture.

Had Widnes not been able to scramble arrangements and insist that the game went ahead, all of your 3 points would be a No.

It would be interesting to know if the attendance was down on the previous season and if so, perhaps Wigan should have compensated Widnes for any deficit.

Re: Fixture Farce

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:23 am
redgunner




a smaller club would have been made an example of, that word consistency springs to mind.

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, bigalf, BRIXTON, FarsleySteve, Kevs Head, le penguin, moyleismint, pattiecake, Pie Eyed, redgunner, The Devil's Advocate, TheButcher, Towns88, wrencat1873 and 153 guests

