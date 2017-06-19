WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Oldham Result

Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:46 pm
Rob didn't have a good game. He made tons of metres... sideways, but doesn't seem able to spot a gap and get through it - his main asset is his strength and that's only going to tell if he's running in a forward motion rather than sideways. The major problem for me though was seeing him flap those massive hands of his and completely miss decking his opposite number... unless of course he'd come inside for some reason and left his wing completely open.

For a (nice) guy with such experience and such strong hands, it's bemusing how he manages to make such a mess of things so often. For a younger player I'd suggest more training/experience, but for Rob...??

Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:52 pm
Its a win poor first half far too many errors (11 knock ons) but came good in the end we were fitter than they were and our defence was mostly solid.
We had a lot of kids out there again and are missing several experienced players to be fair, good turn out by the fax fans if we were a bit quiet!

Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:32 pm
The kids did Ok today, but it was noticeable how quiet we were. 809 speccies, with a toss-up whether Oldham or Fax had 405+ in attendance, but we didn't make our presence felt. A nice day out in the sun, but it didn't have the "tension" of some of our games, which perhaps reflected in the lack of response from the terraces?... or maybe everyone had been in the bar too long and drooped in the sun?

Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:58 pm
According to the match report both sides had 11 errors in the 1st Half obviously not great but our defence was tremendous think our fitness told in the end. I like RW but am finding it harder each game to defend him
the Roller Coaster moves on to Swinton be there Hudd-Shay !!

Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:57 pm
Knowing him he'll be supping his slop in Sale town centre while the game is on...

Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:25 am
mr t hall wrote:
Game hinged on that disallowed try for me at 12-12.We scored straight after and they visibly tired.Relieved ref gave that as he appeared totally one sided until last ten minutes with game over he started to give us pens for feck all to even up the count.Can anyone explain the penalty he gave when we were chasing a bomb that their player missed,seemed to take it back to where the kick initiated from ?

he said the chasers were in front of the kicker,it was not the ref that gave it the touch judge called it
Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:42 am
seanfax wrote:
he said the chasers were in front of the kicker,it was not the ref that gave it the touch judge called it

Yep, it was called as encroaching within the 10 meters.

Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:04 am
That sort of makes sense, but in that case the penalty would be where the player was tackled, not where where the kick was made. Why did he march us 30 yards back down the pitch if it was a simple case of offside?

Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:21 am
HXSparky wrote:
That sort of makes sense, but in that case the penalty would be where the player was tackled, not where where the kick was made. Why did he march us 30 yards back down the pitch if it was a simple case of offside?

The thought was because of a bit of verbal from the Fax camp as it was a close call for the 10 decision or he simply got it wrong as hard to believe as that may be. :lol:
