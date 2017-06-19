Rob didn't have a good game. He made tons of metres... sideways, but doesn't seem able to spot a gap and get through it - his main asset is his strength and that's only going to tell if he's running in a forward motion rather than sideways. The major problem for me though was seeing him flap those massive hands of his and completely miss decking his opposite number... unless of course he'd come inside for some reason and left his wing completely open.



For a (nice) guy with such experience and such strong hands, it's bemusing how he manages to make such a mess of things so often. For a younger player I'd suggest more training/experience, but for Rob...??