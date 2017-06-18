WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Oldham Result

Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:56 pm
Living The Dream
Well it certainly is a roller coaster ride following the Fax. Fantastic last week to a totally frustrating performance today-especially in that first half. Grateful for the 2 points but if we give so much possession and territory to the likes of Tolouse/Fev/Hull KR in those last 3 games before the split we will get mullered.
Fantastic defence again though to defend the errors.
Sharpey was awesome at fullback.
Brandon Moore is coming on in leaps and bounds as he gets more game time.That try was shades of a classic Penky scoot.
I like the efforts of Brandon Douglas and can see him developing into a very good player down the line.
809 spectators.
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:55 pm
Faxtastic123
Thought Wilkinson made a big difference in the second half, was quick at the play the ball which caused Oldhams defence to tire

Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:30 pm
faxcar
Knock knock.

Who's there?

Halifax.

Halifax who?

Halifax that can hardly play a full set without.

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Me.

Me who?

Me who has no hair, from watching Halifax knock knock. :WALL:

Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:09 am
mr t hall
Game hinged on that disallowed try for me at 12-12.We scored straight after and they visibly tired.Relieved ref gave that as he appeared totally one sided until last ten minutes with game over he started to give us pens for feck all to even up the count.Can anyone explain the penalty he gave when we were chasing a bomb that their player missed,seemed to take it back to where the kick initiated from ?

Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:56 pm
the fax in asia
You guys are sometimes hard to please. Ok it might not have been the best first half fax have ever played, was it their fault or was it Oldham pressured them into mistakes, you were saying all last week Oldham are no mugs,and pushed HKR all the way, in the end it is another 2 points and a confidence builder at the right time of the year.

On another note, has Warrancy gone off the boil? And is Tangata injured?
Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:27 pm
mr t hall
the fax in asia wrote:
You guys are sometimes hard to please. Ok it might not have been the best first half fax have ever played, was it their fault or was it Oldham pressured them into mistakes, you were saying all last week Oldham are no mugs,and pushed HKR all the way, in the end it is another 2 points and a confidence builder at the right time of the year.

On another note, has Warrancy gone off the boil? And is Tangata injured?
Even by RM own admission the first half was dreadful,poor passing and loose carries aplenty,wouldn't like to see completion rate.Worrincy has always divided opinion but i've always been a fan but his race is run now i'm afraid.Got bundled into touch on only real sight of line,would have scored in his earlier days. Defence was ordinary too if you see his effort for the disallowed try.Tangata and Heaton have been reported out injured but the cynic in me suggests their not in as they are leaving at end of season.

Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:57 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
the fax in asia wrote:
You guys are sometimes hard to please. Ok it might not have been the best first half fax have ever played, was it their fault or was it Oldham pressured them into mistakes, you were saying all last week Oldham are no mugs,and pushed HKR all the way, in the end it is another 2 points and a confidence builder at the right time of the year.

On another note, has Warrancy gone off the boil? And is Tangata injured?


With Worrincy its used to be a case of the good outweighs the bad but its heading the other way around and for me earlier in the season he could not justify his place in the team, Im still not sure if that is the case or not but with no one to come in he is pretty safe for the moment. Im not sure Tangata's future is decided but to be honest the last 2 games we have not really missed him and Im not sure he has been that great all season. Hopefully a few games missed will freshen him up a bit and he can be standout again.

Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:19 pm
HXSparky
mr t hall wrote:
Game hinged on that disallowed try for me at 12-12.We scored straight after and they visibly tired.Relieved ref gave that as he appeared totally one sided until last ten minutes with game over he started to give us pens for feck all to even up the count.Can anyone explain the penalty he gave when we were chasing a bomb that their player missed,seemed to take it back to where the kick initiated from ?


He seemed to indicate that it was a penalty to us, which he then reversed, possibly because of an untoward remark from one of our players. It could have been very costly.

