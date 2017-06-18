Well it certainly is a roller caoster ride following the Fax. Fantastic last week to a totally frustrating performnce today-especially in that first half. Grateful for the 2 points but if we give so much possession and territory to the likes of Tolouse/Fev/Hull KR in those last 3 games before the split we will get mullered.

Fantastic defence again though to defend the errors.

Sharpey was awesome at fullback.

Brandon Moore is coming on in leaps and bounds as he gets more game time.That try was shades of a classic Penky scoot.

I like the efforts of Brandon Douglas and can see him developing into a very good player down the line.

809 spectators.