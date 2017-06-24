WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Remaining fixtures

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:28 pm
Bigted Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 33
Correct me if I'm wrong but I don't think of know of any successful sporting club in history that has done well by taking the advice of fans. Delusional.

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 1:00 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 250
Location: Dubai
Doesn't change the fact that Smith should have been replaced earlier to save the day though, does it?

The board should listen to the fans at least. Most businesses that ignore customer feedback tend not to do well.

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 1:21 pm
Bigted Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 33
I agree but rubber duckie seems to think the coaching of the team should be done by the fans. Let's save money next year and not employ a coach and let the fans forum do it.
