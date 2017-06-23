WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Remaining fixtures

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:12 pm
sirlesboyd User avatar
Joined: Thu Oct 14, 2004 8:43 pm
Posts: 1033
Location: Warrington
Looking at those run ins if Wigan don't get a result at Hudds tonight our game at their place could be the one that decides which one of us ends up in the bottom 4.

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:44 pm
runningman29 User avatar
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1412
Location: Warrington
rubber duckie wrote:
We could win 3 from 5. Shirley we'll win 2.
I'd give up predictions with your past record esp where Wire are concerned :D

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:52 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2676
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
runningman29 wrote:
I'd give up predictions with your past record esp where Wire are concerned :D

He's given up on the "WIRE YED Prediction Competition"

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:44 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 76
Smith's Brolly wrote:
What we were really crying out for was a new logo.

Just not on the training gear.


The new logo has grown on me since it was launched but I still prefer the previous one.

The new website was great when it was first launched as well but it looks as though it is still being run by amateurs.

Roger did give the club's image some much needed modernisation and it's a shame he didn't stick around for longer.

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:05 pm
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 599
For the remaining fixtures I would usury Likud Rui sree suimuujungu new ! TUhatu we're trying ti adapt and win games would what we have available greauerbauules have been win by smaller armies agains larger armies with the right tactics as Powell shown last year when had no hb available and still fielded a team with a plan to win

So some fire from our props and right now survival is what we need to see from the remainder of the season it's bad enough to be in the middle 8s but to be i genuine contention for relegation needs more than some flashy signings to truely remedy

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:08 pm
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3137
Location: warrington
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
For the remaining fixtures I would usury Likud Rui sree suimuujungu new ! TUhatu we're trying ti adapt and win games would what we have available greauerbauules have been win by smaller armies agains larger armies with the right tactics as Powell shown last year when had no hb available and still fielded a team with a plan to win

So some fire from our props and right now survival is what we need to see from the remainder of the season it's bad enough to be in the middle 8s but to be i genuine contention for relegation needs more than some flashy signings to truely remedy


So what are you trying to say?

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:15 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6613
Location: Home sweet home
face it we are doomed..bring on the middle 8s. then bring on end of season and ship out the deadwood to swinton...then rebuild for next season what ever division we are in which should be super league

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:19 am
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3131
Location: newton-le-willows
Looks a bit like part of the menu from the local Indian mixed in with that.

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 1:43 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8118
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
He's given up on the "WIRE YED Prediction Competition"

Not so much as given up. Demoralised at picking Wire to win every week.
5 wins.

Feckin sack them both. Any result now only papers over the gaping holes.
Agar out
TS out
