MikeyWire wrote: I agree, I am not confident at all of getting out of this.. However the mates I go to the games with and have done for years, along with a few others I've spoken to don't think we are in any trouble ,and think we will stay up easily.. I'm gobsmacked to be honest.

I've seen some dross served up in my time, but as I've said this was when we were broke, not the case now.Think your mates need to take off the P&B tinted spectacles, how they can't be worried beggars belief. This team has won 5 league games all season. Who in their right mind can believe they can win 5 out of 7, that could include trips to Hull KR and two trips to South of France in blistering hear,thats also assuming we can get to 9th or 10th by beating Widnes and Leigh, who are both playing better than we are, then we'd need to beat them againVery strange view of the world thinking we'll easily stay up given what's been served up this season