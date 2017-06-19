WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Remaining fixtures

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:31 am
gary numan wrote:
I don't anticipate them being relegated


I'm sure many Hull KR fans thought the same an all. the be safe from the MPG a team has to win 5 out of the 8 games. Warrington have won 5 out of 18 league games this season.

Wanting the team to finish in the bottom 4 just so they can play in a comp that means something would be suicide.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:46 am
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 382
moving on... wrote:
If the leagues stay the same till the split we'll be playing Leigh, Widnes, London and Fev at home.

Or away games will be:

Catalans, Hull KR & Toulouse


Million pound game here we come.


If this is how the fixtures pan out, can anybody hand on heart say that they think Warrington, in it's current form can win the 5 games needed to avoid the million pound game - I know I can't

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:23 pm
marshman777
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Feb 07, 2012 4:24 pm
Posts: 468
Location: Warrington
We should beat Catalan, Leigh and Widnes at home, then Wakey away will be tough but winnable. That then leaves Wigan away, a week or two before the semi. I would like to think we could win 3/4 out of 5 games. Will that be enough who knows.
2016 - "This is our Year"

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:47 pm
zzhead

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2016 8:03 am
Posts: 41
Never taken much notice of the middle 8s, didn’t honestly think it would ever involve us…but, don’t we need to finish 9th or 10th to get 4 home games and 3 away games?

Important game this weekend, lose and we might not make 10th and be playing 4 away games and only 3 at home – the million pound game beckons!

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:51 pm
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 382
zzhead wrote:
Never taken much notice of the middle 8s, didn’t honestly think it would ever involve us…but, don’t we need to finish 9th or 10th to get 4 home games and 3 away games?

Important game this weekend, lose and we might not make 10th and be playing 4 away games and only 3 at home – the million pound game beckons!


Yep that's right, 9th or 10th gets 4 home games

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:59 pm
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3114
Location: newton-le-willows
Neither was it anticipated that the Titanic would sink.

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:12 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8743
moving on... wrote:
If the leagues stay the same till the split we'll be playing Leigh, Widnes, London and Fev at home.

Or away games will be:

Catalans, Hull KR & Toulouse


Million pound game here we come.


It's not a foregone conclusion that we would finish 5th!

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:31 pm
gary numan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 8:58 pm
Posts: 5039
Location: warrington
moving on... wrote:
I'm sure many Hull KR fans thought the same an all. the be safe from the MPG a team has to win 5 out of the 8 games. Warrington have won 5 out of 18 league games this season.

Wanting the team to finish in the bottom 4 just so they can play in a comp that means something would be suicide.

If we were to get relegated, we would have deserved it. I have no problem with that.
The best way to predict the future is to create it...

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:23 pm
MikeyWire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3441
Location: Still waiting for the title
Tiz Lad wrote:
If this is how the fixtures pan out, can anybody hand on heart say that they think Warrington, in it's current form can win the 5 games needed to avoid the million pound game - I know I can't


I agree, I am not confident at all of getting out of this.. However the mates I go to the games with and have done for years, along with a few others I've spoken to don't think we are in any trouble ,and think we will stay up easily.. I'm gobsmacked to be honest.
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:56 pm
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 382
MikeyWire wrote:
I agree, I am not confident at all of getting out of this.. However the mates I go to the games with and have done for years, along with a few others I've spoken to don't think we are in any trouble ,and think we will stay up easily.. I'm gobsmacked to be honest.


I've seen some dross served up in my time, but as I've said this was when we were broke, not the case now.

Think your mates need to take off the P&B tinted spectacles, how they can't be worried beggars belief. This team has won 5 league games all season. Who in their right mind can believe they can win 5 out of 7, that could include trips to Hull KR and two trips to South of France in blistering hear,

thats also assuming we can get to 9th or 10th by beating Widnes and Leigh, who are both playing better than we are, then we'd need to beat them again

Very strange view of the world thinking we'll easily stay up given what's been served up this season
