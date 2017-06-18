Looking at the remaining fixtures I can't see how Smith can possibly say we're concentrating on a top 8 finish as our form would have to be turned upside down into an unbeaten remaining 5 games and with a huge inferior points against he needs to get real

Huddersfield need just 2 wins to be honest

Wigan the same

Saints will pass 20 pts no problem

That leaves Wakefield already on 22 pts so I just do not see what his logic is unless one of the mentioned clubs have broke the salary cap and the RFL have decided to deduct the points this season........ Mr Smith please!!!