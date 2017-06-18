WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Remaining fixtures

Remaining fixtures

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:48 pm
silvertail-wolf
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 166
Looking at the remaining fixtures I can't see how Smith can possibly say we're concentrating on a top 8 finish as our form would have to be turned upside down into an unbeaten remaining 5 games and with a huge inferior points against he needs to get real
Huddersfield need just 2 wins to be honest
Wigan the same
Saints will pass 20 pts no problem
That leaves Wakefield already on 22 pts so I just do not see what his logic is unless one of the mentioned clubs have broke the salary cap and the RFL have decided to deduct the points this season........ Mr Smith please!!!

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:19 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 728
Would you be happier if he said he wasn't bothering for the next 5 games, and was resigned to the middle 8's?

Re: Remaining fixtures

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:46 pm
easyWire
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 239
Location: Dubai
Of course he's not going to say that.

The real problem is that he's not been replaced, and fans are left frustrated at the endless unrealistic assessments of our performances. They then come on here to understandably vent their anger.

There comes a time when enough is enough and it's time to move on. Thanks to our current coaching team for all the wonderful memories, but it's now gone stale and time for a different approach. Other clubs are moving forward and tackling their issues, we are standing still.

