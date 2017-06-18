WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WTF Hull KR 100 points next week !!!!

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:33 pm
duggs413
Joined: Tue Jul 30, 2013 9:45 pm
Posts: 292
I know we were never going win today due playing batley away from home who are higher in the league and with a large home crowd thanks to free entry to help support the jo cox charity, but to concede a club record 70 points really !!! and they have beaten us by an average of 50 points in 2 games this season !!!

so last week Halifax 58 points now this week Batley 70 points and who are we playing next week ? only the best team in the league hull KR i don't know what our club record is for must points conceded in a game but it could be under threat next week !!!

I cant really comment about the players attitude as I have not been to a game this season but after a good run 5 wins in 7 and promising defeats in away games at Toulose and Featherstone it appears that something has happened in the last 2 weeks to knock the players confidence has the backer pulled out ? has the Olympic legacy park fallen through ? who knows but now i am again looking at results at the bottom i thought 16 points was more than enough but now i don't know where the next win is coming from

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:46 pm
Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 31
It does'nt seem long since Eagles would have beaten Batley comfortably. Is it just down to money?

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:29 pm
Joined: Tue Jun 22, 2010 11:11 am
Posts: 96
Lilfatman wrote:
It does'nt seem long since Eagles would have beaten Batley comfortably. Is it just down to money?


Been more than two years pal, beaten you both times this season and last !!!

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:03 pm
Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 31
I'm not your pal ,just an interested neutral. By the way when you are my age two years does'nt seem long.

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 6:10 am
rebelrobin
Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 299
Good luck Sunday it maybe closer than people think, we haven't Travelled well lately, only saving grace for Kr is Justin Carney début on sunday

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:25 am
griff1998
Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4725
duggs413 wrote:
I know we were never going win today due playing batley away from home who are higher in the league and with a large home crowd thanks to free entry to help support the jo cox charity, but to concede a club record 70 points really !!! and they have beaten us by an average of 50 points in 2 games this season !!!

so last week Halifax 58 points now this week Batley 70 points and who are we playing next week ? only the best team in the league hull KR i don't know what our club record is for must points conceded in a game but it could be under threat next week !!!



Numbers are not your strong point, Duggs. 70 isn't a club record, nor has it ever been. And we only conceded 54 against Halifax.
