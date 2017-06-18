I know we were never going win today due playing batley away from home who are higher in the league and with a large home crowd thanks to free entry to help support the jo cox charity, but to concede a club record 70 points really !!! and they have beaten us by an average of 50 points in 2 games this season !!!



so last week Halifax 58 points now this week Batley 70 points and who are we playing next week ? only the best team in the league hull KR i don't know what our club record is for must points conceded in a game but it could be under threat next week !!!



I cant really comment about the players attitude as I have not been to a game this season but after a good run 5 wins in 7 and promising defeats in away games at Toulose and Featherstone it appears that something has happened in the last 2 weeks to knock the players confidence has the backer pulled out ? has the Olympic legacy park fallen through ? who knows but now i am again looking at results at the bottom i thought 16 points was more than enough but now i don't know where the next win is coming from