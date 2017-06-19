WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Accidental Drop Goal

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:32 pm
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Keiron Dixon squire, playing for us.

2015 (I think) at your gaff.

For some reason Dixon decides to go for what appeared to be a 40 / 20, only it was pretty windy and we lost about twenty metres as he managed to shank it behind.

It was, as my Indian relative's would say "Super Terrible".


Best 20/40 ever.

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:34 pm
SirStan wrote:
Another piece of comedy gold came last week at Oldham, where their winger ( who mistakenly thought a touch kick could be a 40/20) tapped the ball back inside for the waiting Joe Wardill to score the easiest try in the history of the game.


It was the full back, Turner. I then enjoyed shouting for him to pass for the rest of the game.

That Ainscough assist is a bit special.
