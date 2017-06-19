Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Keiron Dixon squire, playing for us.
2015 (I think) at your gaff.
For some reason Dixon decides to go for what appeared to be a 40 / 20, only it was pretty windy and we lost about twenty metres as he managed to shank it behind.
It was, as my Indian relative's would say "Super Terrible".
Best 20/40 ever.