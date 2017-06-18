WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Accidental Drop Goal

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Accidental Drop Goal

 
Post a reply

Accidental Drop Goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:54 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8418
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Seen it all now!

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:57 pm
barham red User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4995
That was bizarre, to try a kick thru and do is so badly you get a 1 takes some doing.

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:53 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11388
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Couldn't make it today, I saw that they were on one point and wondered what had gone on.

Is that a worse kick that Dixon at Cas a few years ago? That's the worst kick I've ever seen, still makes me laugh.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:49 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8418
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Couldn't make it today, I saw that they were on one point and wondered what had gone on.

Is that a worse kick that Dixon at Cas a few years ago? That's the worst kick I've ever seen, still makes me laugh.


This was worse, 10 yards out, attempted grubber on the last and the lad spooned it side-footed over the bar. Rovers players were getting ready for a 20m re-start while the crowd just belly laughed. At 18-1 they had another set near our line and the East Stand were urging another 1 pointer.

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:02 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11388
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
SirStan wrote:
This was worse, 10 yards out, attempted grubber on the last and the lad spooned it side-footed over the bar. Rovers players were getting ready for a 20m re-start while the crowd just belly laughed. At 18-1 they had another set near our line and the East Stand were urging another 1 pointer.


Fantastic. The actual games are pretty dull in this league but the potential for comedy is second to none.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:29 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3305
Paul sykes :lol:

What was dixon's kick for Cas that was bad??
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:30 pm
Sit down, Waldo Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Dec 08, 2014 2:16 pm
Posts: 277
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Fantastic. The actual games are pretty dull in this league but the potential for comedy is second to none.


If it's comedy you're after a compilation of our attempts at catching kick-offs should do the trick.
The poster formerly known as Wildmoose...cheers Karoo

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:51 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11388
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Towns88 wrote:
Paul sykes :lol:

What was dixon's kick for Cas that was bad??


Keiron Dixon squire, playing for us.

2015 (I think) at your gaff.

For some reason Dixon decides to go for what appeared to be a 40 / 20, only it was pretty windy and we lost about twenty metres as he managed to shank it behind him.

It was, as my Indian relative's would say "Super Terrible".
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:34 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9808
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Keiron Dixon squire, playing for us.

2015 (I think) at your gaff.

For some reason Dixon decides to go for what appeared to be a 40 / 20, only it was pretty windy and we lost about twenty metres as he managed to shank it behind him.

It was, as my Indian relative's would say "Super Terrible".



It was utterly, dreadfully brilliant.

As a wtf moment, it was trumped by this infamous assist by poor Shaun Ainscough. http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... sts-batley


At least the swinton player scored a point! It looks to like he fails to make a decision between a grubber and crossfield kick and... well, the referee got it spot on IMO; it was a drop goal.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:26 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8418
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Another piece of comedy gold came last week at Oldham, where their winger ( who mistakenly thought a touch kick could be a 40/20) tapped the ball back inside for the waiting Joe Wardill to score the easiest try in the history of the game.
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: GansonTheClown, hezza1969, Old Timer No 4, rebelrobin, rover 2000, roversmad, SirStan, Sit down, Waldo, StanTheMan6 and 90 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,3862,02176,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM