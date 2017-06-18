|
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8418
Location: 2017 City of Culture
|
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:57 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4995
|
That was bizarre, to try a kick thru and do is so badly you get a 1 takes some doing.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:53 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pmPosts:
11388Location:
Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
|
Couldn't make it today, I saw that they were on one point and wondered what had gone on.
Is that a worse kick that Dixon at Cas a few years ago? That's the worst kick I've ever seen, still makes me laugh.
|
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose
And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg
In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.
Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose
Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:49 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8418
Location: 2017 City of Culture
|
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Couldn't make it today, I saw that they were on one point and wondered what had gone on.
Is that a worse kick that Dixon at Cas a few years ago? That's the worst kick I've ever seen, still makes me laugh.
This was worse, 10 yards out, attempted grubber on the last and the lad spooned it side-footed over the bar. Rovers players were getting ready for a 20m re-start while the crowd just belly laughed. At 18-1 they had another set near our line and the East Stand were urging another 1 pointer.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:02 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pmPosts:
11388Location:
Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
|
SirStan wrote:
This was worse, 10 yards out, attempted grubber on the last and the lad spooned it side-footed over the bar. Rovers players were getting ready for a 20m re-start while the crowd just belly laughed. At 18-1 they had another set near our line and the East Stand were urging another 1 pointer.
Fantastic. The actual games are pretty dull in this league but the potential for comedy is second to none.
|
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose
And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg
In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.
Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose
Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:29 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3305
|
Paul sykes
What was dixon's kick for Cas that was bad??
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:30 pm
|
Joined: Mon Dec 08, 2014 2:16 pm
Posts: 277
|
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Fantastic. The actual games are pretty dull in this league but the potential for comedy is second to none.
If it's comedy you're after a compilation of our attempts at catching kick-offs should do the trick.
|
The poster formerly known as Wildmoose...cheers Karoo
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:51 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pmPosts:
11388Location:
Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
|
Towns88 wrote:
Paul sykes
What was dixon's kick for Cas that was bad??
Keiron Dixon squire, playing for us.
2015 (I think) at your gaff.
For some reason Dixon decides to go for what appeared to be a 40 / 20, only it was pretty windy and we lost about twenty metres as he managed to shank it behind him.
It was, as my Indian relative's would say "Super Terrible".
|
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose
And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg
In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.
Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose
Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:34 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9808
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
|
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Keiron Dixon squire, playing for us.
2015 (I think) at your gaff.
For some reason Dixon decides to go for what appeared to be a 40 / 20, only it was pretty windy and we lost about twenty metres as he managed to shank it behind him.
It was, as my Indian relative's would say "Super Terrible".
It was utterly, dreadfully brilliant.
As a wtf moment, it was trumped by this infamous assist by poor Shaun Ainscough. http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... sts-batley
At least the swinton player scored a point! It looks to like he fails to make a decision between a grubber and crossfield kick and... well, the referee got it spot on IMO; it was a drop goal.
|
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:26 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8418
Location: 2017 City of Culture
|
Another piece of comedy gold came last week at Oldham, where their winger ( who mistakenly thought a touch kick could be a 40/20) tapped the ball back inside for the waiting Joe Wardill to score the easiest try in the history of the game.
|