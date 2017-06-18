WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Accidental Drop Goal

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Accidental Drop Goal

 
Post a reply

Accidental Drop Goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:54 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8417
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Seen it all now!

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:57 pm
barham red User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4993
That was bizarre, to try a kick thru and do is so badly you get a 1 takes some doing.

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:53 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11387
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Couldn't make it today, I saw that they were on one point and wondered what had gone on.

Is that a worse kick that Dixon at Cas a few years ago? That's the worst kick I've ever seen, still makes me laugh.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:49 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8417
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Couldn't make it today, I saw that they were on one point and wondered what had gone on.

Is that a worse kick that Dixon at Cas a few years ago? That's the worst kick I've ever seen, still makes me laugh.


This was worse, 10 yards out, attempted grubber on the last and the lad spooned it side-footed over the bar. Rovers players were getting ready for a 20m re-start while the crowd just belly laughed. At 18-1 they had another set near our line and the East Stand were urging another 1 pointer.

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:02 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11387
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
SirStan wrote:
This was worse, 10 yards out, attempted grubber on the last and the lad spooned it side-footed over the bar. Rovers players were getting ready for a 20m re-start while the crowd just belly laughed. At 18-1 they had another set near our line and the East Stand were urging another 1 pointer.


Fantastic. The actual games are pretty dull in this league but the potential for comedy is second to none.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:29 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3305
Paul sykes :lol:

What was dixon's kick for Cas that was bad??
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Accidental Drop Goal

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:30 pm
Sit down, Waldo Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Dec 08, 2014 2:16 pm
Posts: 276
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Fantastic. The actual games are pretty dull in this league but the potential for comedy is second to none.


If it's comedy you're after a compilation of our attempts at catching kick-offs should do the trick.
The poster formerly known as Wildmoose...cheers Karoo

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: fun time frankie, Paddyfc, Roggenrola, rover 2000, roversmad, Rural Robin, Sit down, Waldo and 121 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,9682,30176,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
24
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 32GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
0
- 52NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
24
- 22COVENTY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
45
- 26LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
32
- 24CASTLEFORD
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
12
- 58TORONTO
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
16
- 18WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
12
- 30HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
64
- 11DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
70
- 12SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
28
- 14BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM