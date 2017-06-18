WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brilliant!

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:24 pm
UllFC User avatar
Only on very few occasions have I seen such a committed, entertaining, almost error-free, tactically spot-on performance from HullFC. Well done to the team and coaching staff :BOW:

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:37 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
We only won because cas were rubbish according to Powell, similar response to the last time we beat them. Classless

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:48 pm
number 6 User avatar
Jake the Peg wrote:
We only won because cas were rubbish according to Powell, similar response to the last time we beat them. Classless


Bet he never thanked us for gifting them 18 points

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:50 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Jake the Peg wrote:
We only won because cas were rubbish according to Powell, similar response to the last time we beat them. Classless

Correct. How many coaching years does he have on Radford?

Brilliant from FC today. Can't wait to get home and watch back with a cold beer.
Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:05 pm
Ref won the game for us according to the fans on their forum :-)

At least the Cas fans on here have the good grace to recognise the better side today.

Brilliant performance from Hull!

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:19 pm
hullandbroncos User avatar
Mrs Barista wrote:
Correct. How many coaching years does he have on Radford?

Brilliant from FC today. Can't wait to get home and watch back with a cold beer.


Not bad for a team we couldn't handle

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:27 pm
Psyrax64 User avatar
lot of dummies being spat out on the cas forum :SUBMISSION:

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:27 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
hullandbroncos wrote:
Not bad for a team we couldn't handle

Certainly looked that way at 18-16. Radford tactics spot on, great execution. They are still the best team in the competition - what a scalp, even if we needed 13 men this time
Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:34 pm
K-Diddy User avatar
Psyrax64 wrote:
lot of dummies being spat out on the cas forum :SUBMISSION:


Do they have another forum? Their forum on site looks pretty dead.

