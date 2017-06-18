|
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14867
|
Only on very few occasions have I seen such a committed, entertaining, almost error-free, tactically spot-on performance from HullFC. Well done to the team and coaching staff
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:37 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25855
|
We only won because cas were rubbish according to Powell, similar response to the last time we beat them. Classless
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:48 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10285
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
We only won because cas were rubbish according to Powell, similar response to the last time we beat them. Classless
Bet he never thanked us for gifting them 18 points
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:50 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24786
Location: West Yorkshire
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
We only won because cas were rubbish according to Powell, similar response to the last time we beat them. Classless
Correct. How many coaching years does he have on Radford?
Brilliant from FC today. Can't wait to get home and watch back with a cold beer.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:05 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 10, 2006 8:08 pm
Posts: 1704
|
Ref won the game for us according to the fans on their forum
At least the Cas fans on here have the good grace to recognise the better side today.
Brilliant performance from Hull!
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:19 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 29, 2009 9:48 am
Posts: 3022
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Correct. How many coaching years does he have on Radford?
Brilliant from FC today. Can't wait to get home and watch back with a cold beer.
Not bad for a team we couldn't handle
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:27 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 03, 2009 4:28 pm
Posts: 71
|
lot of dummies being spat out on the cas forum
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:27 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24786
Location: West Yorkshire
|
hullandbroncos wrote:
Not bad for a team we couldn't handle
Certainly looked that way at 18-16. Radford tactics spot on, great execution. They are still the best team in the competition - what a scalp, even if we needed 13 men this time
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:34 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 30, 2010 12:21 pm
Posts: 1959
|
Psyrax64 wrote:
lot of dummies being spat out on the cas forum
Do they have another forum? Their forum on site looks pretty dead.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bandicoot, Bearded, bellyboy, Brid B&W, Carlotti, Chetnik, ComeOnYouUll, D4mo78, DannyB, duke street 10, fbstackafelt, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, Greavsie, Hessle Roader, Hipflask, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy, Large Paws, Lincoln Imp, Mild mannered Janitor, Mr Partridge, mwindass, Paddyfc, Paul Hamilton, PCollinson1990, Psyrax64, Raggytash, rodney_trotter, shauney, Sheephead, Stanley Unwin, steadygetyerboots-on, takethetwo, themightynortherner, threepennystander, Tricky2309, UllFC, yorksguy1865 and 393 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|