Only on very few occasions have I seen such a committed, entertaining, almost error-free, tactically spot-on performance from HullFC. Well done to the team and coaching staff
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Bal, DannyB, FC-Steward, FrEaK-HullFC, freddyfox73, giddyupoldfella, Hasbag, HRC99, illy, mwindass, oooh Gravy!, oud3pstander, Paddyfc, Prof W, Psyrax64, Sheephead, Sheldon, themightynortherner, Wellsy13, yorksguy1865 and 237 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|