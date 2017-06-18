WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - FC Complete Semi Line Up With Stunning Tigers Win

FC Complete Semi Line Up With Stunning Tigers Win

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:01 pm

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

FC Complete Semi Line Up With Stunning Tigers Win
The latest hurdle on Castleford Tigers seemingly unstoppable journey to Challenge Cup victory at Wembley on the 26th August were the Black & Whites of Hull FC. The Tigers were in town on a scorching afternoon in Hull and were slight favourites with the bookies.



The Tigers are currently seven points ahead of Fourth placed Hull in the Super League table and while the Tigers have been consistent for the whole season, Hull have been the league's Jekyll and Hyde, mixing sublime with ridiculous performances.



It was the Cup holders against the best side in the land, it was undoubtedly the tie of the round.

Re: FC Complete Semi Line Up With Stunning Tigers Win

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:47 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3160
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Congratulations to Hull, they seem to have found a way to beat Cas.

It's no disgrace to lose to Hull on their own ground, being a Village & all that!
Re: FC Complete Semi Line Up With Stunning Tigers Win

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:58 pm
Salford red all over
Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2911
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Congratulations to Hull, they seem to have found a way to beat Cas.

It's no disgrace to lose to Hull on their own ground, being a Village & all that!


I did hear him right then when he said words to the effect of Castleford bringing half the village with them ?
Re: FC Complete Semi Line Up With Stunning Tigers Win

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:00 pm
Gronk!
Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4846
Salford red all over wrote:
I did hear him right then when he said words to the effect of Castleford bringing half the village with them ?


You did. A town of 40,000 and a bit people is a village :D

Re: FC Complete Semi Line Up With Stunning Tigers Win

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:04 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3160
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Salford red all over wrote:
I did hear him right then when he said words to the effect of Castleford bringing half the village with them ?


Yep, good old Lee.

Just as a point of interest, when Eden was tackled in the air near the end, why wasn't it adjudged a penalty?
