FC Complete Semi Line Up With Stunning Tigers Win
The latest hurdle on Castleford Tigers seemingly unstoppable journey to Challenge Cup victory at Wembley on the 26th August were the Black & Whites of Hull FC. The Tigers were in town on a scorching afternoon in Hull and were slight favourites with the bookies.
The Tigers are currently seven points ahead of Fourth placed Hull in the Super League table and while the Tigers have been consistent for the whole season, Hull have been the league's Jekyll and Hyde, mixing sublime with ridiculous performances.
It was the Cup holders against the best side in the land, it was undoubtedly the tie of the round.
