jus@casvegas wrote: Got to agree completely with this a lot of hull fans do think they are a more successful club than they actually are.maybe finally winning at Wembley has given them delusions of grandeur

Hull are very well supported. There is no question about that. There is also no denying that Leeds ticket sales for the semi final is nothing short of abysmal. But the question is why? Gradually since the 2003 semi vs Saints (sell out at Huddersfield) our ticket sales have dwindled. Even the 2015 CC final had a poor atmosphere. Yes it's on tv just like every other semi final, it's not all that expensive, Doncaster is a decent venue for Leeds-Hull, there isn't any football on. Has the novelty just warn off and people are happy with watching at home/pub?