Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: You've been in 1 Grand Final and 4 Challenge Cup finals in the last 30 years. How many finals have Leeds, Wigan or St Helens been in over the last 30 years? A massive amount more. Sorry to wee on your bonfire but your not a big club like the others mentioned.

some of our fans no longer class it as a special occasion or feel the need to go

Ah...the old "big club" comment. You know, the one thrown out there by those who simply do not have a real argument to back up. So what are the criteria for being a "big club"? Thats right, there are none.One things for certain, being a member of the last set of middle 8's and the inability to shift more than 3000 tickets for a semi final is unlikely to be on any myopic fans view of being a big club.As for your earlier comment of "" This is the very reason why RL is in the state it is when a team who's fans laud themselves as being a "big club" cannot be @r$ed to travel around 35 miles for whats is ultimately a one off chance to reach a final. Do you see the likes of Manchester United / Chelsea who have been in multiple final over the last few years struggle to sell semi final tickets for games which can be 200 miles away?Your "big club" fans simply cannot be bothered to watch their team unless its a final....The very epitome of a bang average club.