Leeds Rhinos fans are being urged to get their Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi final tickets quickly to avoid missing out on the clash with Hull FC at the Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster.

Tickets went on sale to members last Wednesday for the clash on Saturday 29th July and have been on general sale since Saturday.



However with demand high from Hull FC supporters, Leeds Rhinos fans are being encouraged to buy their ticket as soon as possible before any unsold tickets may be asked to be returned to the RFL, such is the demand for tickets for the clash.