Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 3:56 pm

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0
2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final DrawThe draw for the semi finals of the 2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup took place at the KCOM Stadium in Hull and included the remaining four sides who made it through their quarter final ties this weekend, made up with two sides from either side of the Pennines.



The draw was broadcast live on BBC2 and across other BBC media, with the teams being drawn out by rugby league favourites Danny Brough and Barry Johnson.

Re: CC SF | Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 5:21 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7723
Had it confirmed by the club that the 20.00 tickets are behind the sticks and the tickets are reserved seating.

Re: CC SF | Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:55 pm
HRS Rhino
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2016 7:43 pm
Posts: 124
Hull beat Cas, Can beat us, we beat Hull. Ideas anyone?

Re: CC SF | Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 6:37 am
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5399
HRS Rhino wrote:
Hull beat Cas, Can beat us, we beat Hull. Ideas anyone?


If you play anywhere near as bad in the semi final then you wont be needing Wembley tickets

Re: CC SF | Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:53 pm
Homer Simpson
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1756
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
Do we really have to go to Doncaster - Lets hope Hull dont take the posts down again after they lose!
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"

Re: CC SF | Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:08 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6984
Location: Here there and everywhere
Homer Simpson wrote:
Do we really have to go to Doncaster - Lets hope Hull dont take the posts down again after they lose!


Doncaster - its 35 miles away! I bet you'll be at the front of the queue IF you get past Hull.

As for your other comment, lets just hope there is not a fake internet virus doing the rumour mill. Or if you are really that bothered, stay at home and watch repeats of the first Big Brother series. Afterall, those happened SEVENTEEN years ago as well.

Idiot.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

