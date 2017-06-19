WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:00 pm
Tinkerman23
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010
Posts: 1604
Go on holiday on the 29th :-( not happy

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:16 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003
Posts: 17360
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Go on holiday on the 29th :-( not happy


The dates for the semi finals were announced at the start of the season. Same weekend as the last couple of years at least.

I'm happy to be playing on the Saturday and the Keepmoat is the correct choice of venue. Looking forward to it.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:17 pm
number 6
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005
Posts: 10299
remember the 2008 semi final at the keepmoat, avoid parking in the retail park! took ages to get out

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:00 pm
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010
Posts: 1604
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
The dates for the semi finals were announced at the start of the season. Same weekend as the last couple of years at least.

I'm happy to be playing on the Saturday and the Keepmoat is the correct choice of venue. Looking forward to it.

Wife booked it, obviously with no consideration, actually go the 27th , so at least have time to find some where to watch it

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:18 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008
Posts: 3761
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Jake the Peg wrote:
FFS, do you complain about everything? Are you a woman?

so you're happy with people blocking your view for most of the game then.
Whatever.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:53 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004
Posts: 6963
Location: Here there and everywhere
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
The dates for the semi finals were announced at the start of the season. Same weekend as the last couple of years at least.

I'm happy to be playing on the Saturday and the Keepmoat is the correct choice of venue. Looking forward to it.


Each to their own, but IMO its a dreadful venue.

Transport links are poor. If you are travelling by train, its a taxi from Donny Centre. Then there is getting back to the train station after the game.

Parking is a joke.

Not enough places for food / drinks before the game.

Slow to get in, even slower service on the concourse once you are in.

Simply not a big enough venue - We played Wakey there in '08 and it was packed to the rafters, last year we took 8-9k there. Its not unreasonable to suggest that, on a Saturday afternoon, we could shift 10k tickets for this. Leeds clearly have a bigger following then most other clubs and IMO could plausible sell 10k tickets for this.

Classic example of small time RFL. They are denying the opportunity for thousands of potential attendees, how can that be good for the game?
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:10 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005
Posts: 24790
Location: West Yorkshire
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Each to their own, but IMO its a dreadful venue.

Transport links are poor. If you are travelling by train, its a taxi from Donny Centre. Then there is getting back to the train station after the game.

Parking is a joke.

Not enough places for food / drinks before the game.

Slow to get in, even slower service on the concourse once you are in.

Simply not a big enough venue - We played Wakey there in '08 and it was packed to the rafters, last year we took 8-9k there. Its not unreasonable to suggest that, on a Saturday afternoon, we could shift 10k tickets for this. Leeds clearly have a bigger following then most other clubs and IMO could plausible sell 10k tickets for this.

Classic example of small time RFL. They are denying the opportunity for thousands of potential attendees, how can that be good for the game?


It really was. Remember the stadium literally bouncing at the end when Adam Dykes was spraying the home end with champagne. Hi Ho Silver Lining - fabulous afternoon, and Washy had a great game IIRC.
Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:55 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007
Posts: 25869
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
so you're happy with people blocking your view for most of the game then.
Whatever.

Whatever? You sound like my 13 year old although he has a more balanced view on the world
