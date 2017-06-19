ComeOnYouUll wrote: The dates for the semi finals were announced at the start of the season. Same weekend as the last couple of years at least.



I'm happy to be playing on the Saturday and the Keepmoat is the correct choice of venue . Looking forward to it.

Each to their own, but IMO its a dreadful venue.Transport links are poor. If you are travelling by train, its a taxi from Donny Centre. Then there is getting back to the train station after the game.Parking is a joke.Not enough places for food / drinks before the game.Slow to get in, even slower service on the concourse once you are in.Simply not a big enough venue - We played Wakey there in '08 and it was packed to the rafters, last year we took 8-9k there. Its not unreasonable to suggest that, on a Saturday afternoon, we could shift 10k tickets for this. Leeds clearly have a bigger following then most other clubs and IMO could plausible sell 10k tickets for this.Classic example of small time RFL. They are denying the opportunity for thousands of potential attendees, how can that be good for the game?